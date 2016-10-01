Liz Whitford
Steampunk In The Basement at the Brumder
This month, J.J. Gatesman presents a revenge drama in the basement of the Brumder Mansion courtesy of Milwaukee Entertainment Group. His western-style revenge drama Jack of Hearts tumbles into the classy, little historic mansion. It’s an antiq.. more
Oct 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Warhol is coming to the Alchemist
Andy Warhol’s art doesn’t seem nearly as interesting to me as the man himself and various details about who he was as an artist. I love that William S. Burroughs and David Bowie had a conversation about him that’s a matter of public record. Burrou.. more
Apr 30, 2015 2:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Alchemist Stages Aaron Kopec’s Delirious ‘Suicide Sleep’
Alchemist Theatre stages a fresh, new psychological thriller, Suicide Sleep, by Aaron Kopec. more
Oct 22, 2014 12:35 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Alchemist searches for the killer in ‘Closing Night’
The Alchemist Theatre plays host to a classy and immersive dramatic murder mystery game this October with Closing Night. The stage is everywhere as audience members circulate throughout the ground floor and basement of the building, looking... more
Oct 8, 2013 12:25 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘The Alchemist Eye’ Seeks to Scare
Aaron Kopec's horror stories at the Alchemist Theatre have collected quite a rogues' gallery over the years. Past villains have included Dracula, Jack the Ripper and H.H. Holmes. This fall, Kopec delves into less familiar... more
Oct 10, 2012 3:19 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Free 2 B U & Me' Celebrates Individuality
The early-'70s album, children's book and TV special Free to Be… You and Me was an ambitious project. The idea was to promote gender neutrality and individuality in the next generation. Years later, the songs and sketches still resonate. more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Another Helping of Goodnight Loving
Milwaukee’s Goodnight Loving christened their new record, The Goodnight Loving Supper Club, with a title that they’ll probably have to explain quite a bit on the road. Supper clubs, for those who don’t dine out much in northern Wisconsin more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music