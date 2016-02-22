Lizzo
Lizzo w/ Cavanaugh @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Rising Minneapolis artist Lizzo showed off her skills as both a singer and a rapper Saturday night. more
Feb 22, 2016 10:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 18-24
February brings Jason Isbell, Lizzo, Cloud Cult and Warren Haynes back to Milwaukee. more
Feb 16, 2016 2:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Norah Jones returns to the Riverside Theater, Nathaniel Rateliff sells out Club Garibaldi and Doomtree celebrate All Hallows’ Eve at Turner Hall. more
Oct 27, 2015 8:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Doomtree Will Headline 88Nine's Halloween Show at Turner Hall Ballroom
A good chunk of Minneapolis's hip-hop scene will spend Halloween in Milwaukee. Today Radio Milwaukee 88Nine released the lineup for its annual Halloween show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, which includes the Minneapolis DIY rap collective Doomtree— .. more
Sep 16, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sleater-Kinney w/ Lizzo @ The Riverside Theater
To see Sleater-Kinney fill the Riverside Theater stage you’d think they’d spent most of their career performing to vast, sold-out crowds of thousands. more
Feb 16, 2015 10:18 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Artist Kendall Baer’s ‘View From 80’
With his Vandyke beard and a racing cap covered with souvenir pins from all over, Kendall Baer resembles a benign beatnik, even if he spent less time on the road than on a career in the commercial precincts of graphic design. Baer turned 80... more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Visual Arts