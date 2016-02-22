RSS

Lizzo

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Rising Minneapolis artist Lizzo showed off her skills as both a singer and a rapper Saturday night. more

Feb 22, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

February brings Jason Isbell, Lizzo, Cloud Cult and Warren Haynes back to Milwaukee. more

Feb 16, 2016 2:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo by Malia James

Norah Jones returns to the Riverside Theater, Nathaniel Rateliff sells out Club Garibaldi and Doomtree celebrate All Hallows’ Eve at Turner Hall. more

Oct 27, 2015 8:57 PM This Week in Milwaukee

A good chunk of Minneapolis's hip-hop scene will spend Halloween in Milwaukee. Today Radio Milwaukee 88Nine released the lineup for its annual Halloween show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, which includes the Minneapolis DIY rap collective Doomtree— .. more

Sep 16, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Erik Ljung

To see Sleater-Kinney fill the Riverside Theater stage you’d think they’d spent most of their career performing to vast, sold-out crowds of thousands. more

Feb 16, 2015 10:18 AM Concert Reviews

With his Vandyke beard and a racing cap covered with souvenir pins from all over, Kendall Baer resembles a benign beatnik, even if he spent less time on the road than on a career in the commercial precincts of graphic design. Baer turned 80... more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

