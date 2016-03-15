Lo
Muslims in Milwaukee: Their Voices
The number of Muslims living in greater Milwaukee is estimated to be between 15,000 and 20,000, consisting of predominantly younger families. more
Mar 15, 2016 3:24 PM Janan Najeeb News Features 3 Comments
Wilco (The Album) Shows Mader's (The Restaurant)
H/T to Ryan at the Pabst for this: Wilco just debuted the so-bad-it's-good cover art for their upcoming Wilco (The Album), which was shot during the band's recent stay in Milwaukee and very clearly shows Mader's restaurant in the background—and a .. more
May 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Down Lo
Historically, jam bands’ attempts at rap have been, well, awful. Just bloody awful&m The Wedding Singer ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
Kinetix and Down Lo
The touring Denver jam band Kinetix splits a 9 p.m. Shank Hall bill tonight with a like-minded jam band from closer to home, Minneapolis’ hard-touring Down Lo. Both bands rely heavily on spry, funky ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Down Lo and Deploi w/ Stealin’ Strings
The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. Historically, jam bands’ attempts at rap have been Greetings! ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 19, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 11 Comments