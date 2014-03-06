Local News

RSS

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we discuss a trio of viral stories with Milwaukee ties. We start with Juiceboxxx's unfortunate live appearance on TMJ4 last week, which is now.. more

Mar 6, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

chef keith fake chef.jpg.jpe

Found Footage Festival creators Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher are masters in proving that it really, really doesn't take very much to be featured on morning news. Along with actor Mark Proksch, Pickett and Prueher helped arrange fake yo-yo master K.. more

Mar 3, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

juiceboxxx on tmj4.jpg.jpe

There are more than 80 acts performing at Saturday's Eastside Music Tour, and yet somehow for its segment previewing the event TMJ4 ended up with Juiceboxxx, arguably the one least suited for live television. The enthusiastic Milwaukee rapper grac.. more

Feb 28, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

blogimage10053.jpe

World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields more

Mar 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10036.jpe

Selecting a college has always been one of the most important decisions a person will make, but with today’s one-two punch of rising tuition costs and spiking unemployment, the stakes have rarely seemed higher. For most of the population, a... more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Mequon campus of MATC is hosting four of the state’s most accomplished women to celebrate International Women’s Day. The notable women are household names in Wisconsin, but it’s worthwhile to mention their achievements one more time. more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

