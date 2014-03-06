Local News
This Week on The Disclaimer: Juiceboxxx Bombs, Chef Keith Goes Viral, and Hank the Dog is Cute
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we discuss a trio of viral stories with Milwaukee ties. We start with Juiceboxxx's unfortunate live appearance on TMJ4 last week, which is now.. more
Mar 6, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch a Fake Chef Trick Local News Anchors Into Eating Disgusting Things
Found Footage Festival creators Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher are masters in proving that it really, really doesn't take very much to be featured on morning news. Along with actor Mark Proksch, Pickett and Prueher helped arrange fake yo-yo master K.. more
Mar 3, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
TMJ4 Made the Mistake of Putting Juiceboxxx on Live Television
There are more than 80 acts performing at Saturday's Eastside Music Tour, and yet somehow for its segment previewing the event TMJ4 ended up with Juiceboxxx, arguably the one least suited for live television. The enthusiastic Milwaukee rapper grac.. more
Feb 28, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography
World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields more
Mar 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
College First, Jobs Later
Selecting a college has always been one of the most important decisions a person will make, but with today’s one-two punch of rising tuition costs and spiking unemployment, the stakes have rarely seemed higher. For most of the population, a... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Event of the Week: Celebrate International Women’s Day
The Mequon campus of MATC is hosting four of the state’s most accomplished women to celebrate International Women’s Day. The notable women are household names in Wisconsin, but it’s worthwhile to mention their achievements one more time. more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso