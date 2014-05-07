RSS

Local Stage

maritime.jpg.jpe

Summerfest's local music stage has changed either its name or its location nearly every year since it debuted in 2008 as the Cascio Interstate Groove Garage, so it's not too surprising that once again this year it's got a new title: the KNE (K-Nat.. more

May 7, 2014 10:00 AM On Music

cascio.jpg.jpe

Jun 27, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

local.jpg.jpe

In 2007, a small stage quietly debuted at Summerfest in the shadow of the Marcus Amphitheater. That modest stage, originally called the Cascio Groove Garage, more

Jun 25, 2013 11:29 PM Local Music

blogimage10261.jpe

SXSW, Kings Go Forth, Danger Mouse, Black Keys, Juniper Tar, Invade Rome, Group of the Altos, Collections of Colonies of Bees. All photos by Matt Schwenke more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 12 Comments

blogimage9385.jpe

,Dining Out more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage3665.jpe

ExpressMilwaukee.com has posted the line-up for the Summerfest stage we're most excited about, the Cascio Groove Garage, the all-local stage that the Shepherd Express is sponsoring wtih WMSE. The stage grew considerably last year, attracting a wid.. more

May 14, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3665.jpe

Using a finicky mix of antique equipment and modern techniques, Wisconsin photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann have focused their lenses on the many people they encounter from day-to-day, capturing,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES