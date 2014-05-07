Local Stage
Summerfest's Local KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) New Music Stage Reveals 2014 Headliners
Summerfest's local music stage has changed either its name or its location nearly every year since it debuted in 2008 as the Cascio Interstate Groove Garage, so it's not too surprising that once again this year it's got a new title: the KNE (K-Nat.. more
May 7, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest's Local Stage Does Not Pay Its Bands. Is That Alright?
Jun 27, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Preserving “Original, Local Music
In 2007, a small stage quietly debuted at Summerfest in the shadow of the Marcus Amphitheater. That modest stage, originally called the Cascio Groove Garage, more
Jun 25, 2013 11:29 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee Rocks South by Southwest
SXSW, Kings Go Forth, Danger Mouse, Black Keys, Juniper Tar, Invade Rome, Group of the Altos, Collections of Colonies of Bees. All photos by Matt Schwenke more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 12 Comments
John’s Sandwich Shop: More Than Sandwiches
,Dining Out more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 1 Comments
Groove Garage Announces All Local Summerfest Line-Up
ExpressMilwaukee.com has posted the line-up for the Summerfest stage we're most excited about, the Cascio Groove Garage, the all-local stage that the Shepherd Express is sponsoring wtih WMSE. The stage grew considerably last year, attracting a wid.. more
May 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Unmasked and Anonymous
Using a finicky mix of antique equipment and modern techniques, Wisconsin photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann have focused their lenses on the many people they encounter from day-to-day, capturing,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments