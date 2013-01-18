RSS

Lois Ehlert

theaterrev_firststage.jpg.jpe

The gentle, colorful fables of famed children’s author Lois Ehlert come to life in the world premiere of Mole Hill Stories, produced by First Stage in collaboration with Milwaukee’s Danceworks. The show is part of First Stage’s more

Jan 18, 2013 1:29 PM Theater

Milwaukee's Lois Ehlert has been a hugely successful author of children's books. Her life path seems well constructed: she got a degree in English and psychology from UW-Madison before going on to get an art degree more

Dec 20, 2012 4:18 PM Theater

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Jul 3, 2012 11:57 AM Visual Arts

blogimage8409.jpe

Joining Siegel and Schwall was RolloRadford on bass and Sambo Arthur Irby on drums. At one point, formerSiegel-Schwall drummer and blues legend Sam Lay walked onstage dressed in blackwith a silver-sequined cape and cummerbund and sat down. ... more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES