Lois Lowry

Lois Lowry’s 1989 historical fiction book Number the Stars is one of the top-selling children’s books of all time in the US. More than that, it’s an important story of the life and struggle of the oppressed during World War II. It concerns a ten.. more

Aug 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

As The Giver opens, the viewer is immersed in what seems to be a Utopian paradise. Instead of a bleak futuristic look, the setting is comforting and sun-dappled. Retro architecture, clothing styles and other period tidbits more

Aug 24, 2014 10:22 PM Film Reviews

For many of us, Manhattan’s tree-lined side streets offer a romantic ideal of urban life, but for the protagonist of Eat Pray Love, familiarity breeds banality. The change of scene demanded by Liz (Julia Roberts) is triggered by the realiza... more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

The summer approaches . . . and with it a whole bunch of shows in odd corners of the state, Peninsula Players has announced its season and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to see the Midwest premiere of a new David Ives comedy. Is He Dea.. more

May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

First Stage's adaptation of Lois Lowry's Gossamer begins with a waif-like girl engaged in Gossamer ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

