More Songwriters on Songwriting (Da Capo Press), by Paul Zollo
It you want to learn something about songwriting, it makes sense to ask a songwriter. That was the idea behind Paul Zollo’s 1991 Songwriters on Songwriting. In the sequel, More Songwriters on Songwriting, Zollo interviews 45 writers plus Wo... more
Nov 22, 2016
The Pains of Delay (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Forty-Eight)
Sep 19, 2016
Bridge to Nowhere! A Brief History of the Hoan Bridge Part II
Note:This is the second part of the story of Milwaukee ’sfamous Hoan Bridge . Readthe first part here.Withthe push for a harbor bridge now in its third decade, bridge backers were notgoing to let a triviality like 90-plus extra miles of hig.. more
Sep 12, 2016
Loretta Lynn has always been a country traditionalist at heart. She began her recording career in the early '60s, during a time when the genre's few female stars earned their fame by reaching a crossover audience. “At the time there... more
Jul 2, 2011
Loretta Lynn dominated popular country music throughout the ’60s and ’70s with hits like “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” her signature song, and “The Pill” and “Rated X,” songs that challenged traditional rur more
Dec 4, 2010
Loretta Lynn Reflects on Her Cross-Genre Appeal
In one of the many country traditions she refuses to let pass, Loretta Lynn still wears elaborate gowns in concert, long-sleeved dresses loaded with sequins and pillows of fabric. Each is one of a kind, handmade by her assistant Tim Cobb.“H... more
Dec 1, 2010
Queens of Country
Jun 13, 2009
Contempt
Sep 28, 2008
Jan 26, 2008
Jan. 24 - Jan. 30
Jan 23, 2008