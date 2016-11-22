RSS

Loretta Lynn

bookreview_songwriters.jpg.jpe

It you want to learn something about songwriting, it makes sense to ask a songwriter. That was the idea behind Paul Zollo’s 1991 Songwriters on Songwriting. In the sequel, More Songwriters on Songwriting, Zollo interviews 45 writers plus Wo... more

Nov 22, 2016 2:24 PM Books

vgad_pressurecast 148.jpg.jpe

Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Sep 19, 2016 2:57 PM Video Games are Dumb

hoan.jpg.jpe

Note:This is the second part of the story of Milwaukee ’sfamous Hoan Bridge . Readthe first part here.Withthe push for a harbor bridge now in its third decade, bridge backers were notgoing to let a triviality like 90-plus extra miles of hig.. more

Sep 12, 2016 3:11 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

blogimage15328.jpe

Loretta Lynn has always been a country traditionalist at heart. She began her recording career in the early '60s, during a time when the genre's few female stars earned their fame by reaching a crossover audience. “At the time there... more

Jul 2, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13133.jpe

Loretta Lynn dominated popular country music throughout the ’60s and ’70s with hits like “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” her signature song, and “The Pill” and “Rated X,” songs that challenged traditional rur more

Dec 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13105.jpe

In one of the many country traditions she refuses to let pass, Loretta Lynn still wears elaborate gowns in concert, long-sleeved dresses loaded with sequins and pillows of fabric. Each is one of a kind, handmade by her assistant Tim Cobb.“H... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Americana fans will be interested in much of the material found on “The Queens of Country,” a three-DVD set (out June 30) featuring performances a trio of important country singers, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. The Cline footage com.. more

Jun 13, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

One of Jean-Luc Godard’s most infamous commercial films, 1963’s Contempt follo Contempt ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage645.jpe

In the early ’60s, Loretta Lynn’s misleadingly sweet voice seemed to herald th Into Great Silence ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

TWIM_VelvetRevolver.jpg.jpe

Friday, Jan. 25 Velvet Revolver @ The Rave, 8 p.m A CD listening party has been scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Ardor P ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES