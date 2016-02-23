RSS

Lotus

twim_lotus.jpg.jpe

Cesar Millan shares his philosophy on dog training, while Milwaukee rockers WORK release their livewire debut album. more

Feb 23, 2016 4:03 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Aug 27, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

122464187148fe8d4f84b7b.jpg.jpe

Thursday, Oct. 23 The Roots w/ Gym Class Heroes and Estelle @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Afteryears of being a non-threatening gateway group for green hip-hoplisteners who were c,None more

Oct 23, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage328.jpe

Sundance Film Festival Park City, Utah - Day 1 It is not often that you leave Wisconsin to a new destination and find it colder. MUCH COLDER. As the tempature dips into the single digits I am beginning to think my hasty packing late last night.. more

Jan 17, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage328.jpe

One of the better of the so-called "jamtronica" bands, the Philadelphia five-piece Lo chiquangue ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 30, 2007 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

blogimage313.jpe

Miramar Theatre, 8 p.m. One of the better of the so-called “jamtronica” bands, Vanity ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 26, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 8 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES