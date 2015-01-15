Lovanova
This Week on The Disclaimer: Local Comedy and Local Coverage
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by the other founding half of the Milwaukee Record , Tyler Maas. He's a big proponent of the local comedy .. more
Jan 15, 2015 4:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: August 14-20
KISS w/ Def Leppard more
Aug 12, 2014 5:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
LovaNova
Retreating to the forests of northern Wisconsin to record an album doesn't necessarily make for an exercise in sorrowful Bon Iver folkiness. So prove Milwaukee's organ-heavy musical cross-genre pollinators LovaNova. The move to a woodsier e... more
Feb 1, 2013 9:35 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Lovanova
Is Lovanova like Booker T. & The M.G.'s for prog rockers? Or prog rock for those still hung over from the ’90s lounge revival? Milwaukee punk and noise alum Paul "Evil" Kneevers calls his latest band's style “lounge prog rock.&rdquo more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews