RSS

Love In October

blogimage3282.jpe

Though Minneapolis’ Love In October, who play a 10 p.m. show tonight at Points East Pontus, The Devil and Me ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3269.jpe

Thursday, Aug. 14 Pontus, The Devil and Me, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

  From this report: Up next: Right-hander Ben Sheets will start Tuesday for the Brewers against the Giants. Sheets will face right-hander Matt Cain in a game set to start at 3:05 p.m. CT in Scottsdale, Ariz. Carlos Zambrano is .. more

Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage687.jpe

Motown Records were the titans of 1960s soul, but by the 1970s, Detroit’s rigidly orchestrated songs had fallen out of vogue in favor of Philadelphia’s new spin on the genre. Philly soul was lighter on its toes, a looser amalgam of soul and funk s.. more

Mar 6, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage712.jpe

Like another Minneapolis group, Motion City Soundtrack, rockers Love in October enliven th Spin ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dark Star Orchestra @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m. Th The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES