Love In October
Love In October
Though Minneapolis’ Love In October, who play a 10 p.m. show tonight at Points East Pontus, The Devil and Me ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Aug. 14 - Aug. 20
Thursday, Aug. 14 Pontus, The Devil and Me, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cubs are afraid of the Brewers...
From this report: Up next: Right-hander Ben Sheets will start Tuesday for the Brewers against the Giants. Sheets will face right-hander Matt Cain in a game set to start at 3:05 p.m. CT in Scottsdale, Ariz. Carlos Zambrano is .. more
Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Sound of Philly Soul
Motown Records were the titans of 1960s soul, but by the 1970s, Detroit’s rigidly orchestrated songs had fallen out of vogue in favor of Philadelphia’s new spin on the genre. Philly soul was lighter on its toes, a looser amalgam of soul and funk s.. more
Mar 6, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Love in October
Like another Minneapolis group, Motion City Soundtrack, rockers Love in October enliven th Spin ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan. 31 - Feb. 6
Dark Star Orchestra @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m. Th The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee