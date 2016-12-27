Lps
The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter (PublicAffairs), by David Sax
Although the world has become dependent on digital technology, many people are returning to the pleasure of bookstores, film photography, fountain pens and artisanal everything. In The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter, tec... more
Dec 27, 2016 2:36 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Magic of 'La La Land'
Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more
Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Stick Men: Prog Noir (MoonJune)
Stick Men’s Prog Noir would not sound out of place heard next to any number of post-1980 Robert Fripp-King Crimson LPs with its oddly angled tuneful melodies and slightly askew yet utterly coherent rhythms. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Summer . . .
The summer approaches . . . and with it a whole bunch of shows in odd corners of the state, Peninsula Players has announced its season and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to see the Midwest premiere of a new David Ives comedy. Is He Dea.. more
May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Gentle Touch
First Stage's adaptation of Lois Lowry's Gossamer begins with a waif-like gir Gossamer ,Art more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater 2 Comments