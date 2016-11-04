Lubricant
This Election in Sports Analogies
It’s tough to make a living as a writer, and some of us have aknack for making it seem damn-near impossible. Sometimes writing about sportspays more than comedy, and priorities ensue. But if Comedy Sportz has taught usnothing besides th.. more
Is Frequent Anal Sex Unsafe?
My boyfriend and I have anal sex frequently. We both are disease-free, and I let him ejaculate in my anus. I wanted to know: is that safe or will it cause any damage to my rectum? more
Jan 11, 2013 1:21 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Anal Stimulation During Solo Play
What is the best position for anal masturbation when you are by yourself? As with last month's reader question about face-to-face anal sex, there's no one “best” position for solo anal play. Everyone's body and physical abiliti more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments
Stop the Presses! Lubricant Makes Sex More Pleasurable!
Last week, researchers at Indiana University released findings from a new study about the effect of lubricant use on women’s sexual pleasure. The study, published in the November 2010 issue of The Journal of Sexual Medicine, showed that wom... more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress