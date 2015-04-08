RSS

Luchadora

First Stage presents 'Luchadora!' at Todd Wehr Theater. more

Apr 8, 2015 9:40 AM Theater

Two world premieres in Milwaukee theaters, Luchadora! at First Stage and Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution at Next Act. more

Mar 31, 2015 9:55 PM Theater

curtains_makebelieveball.jpg.jpe

Photo by Lindsey Abendschein

If I’m not mistaken, very few fundraisers for arts groups include entertainment for children.  This weekend provides an opportunity for people to support a worthy arts group AND provide entertainment for the kids as First Stage presents its 2015 M.. more

Feb 19, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

offcuff.jpg.jpe

For the second consecutive summer, First Stage is producing Latino youth-focused programming on Milwaukee’s South Side. Artistic Director Jeff Frank is a Janesville native (UW-Whitewater, University of Utah MFA) who leads the endeavor. He s... more

Jul 23, 2014 1:03 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage11259.jpe

Gregory Thornton’s contract with the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) doesn’t begin until July 1, but the incoming superintendent is already getting involved. For the past few weeks, Thornton has been splitting his time between his duties as ... more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES