The Loss of Rose Pickering
I realize I’d only been covering theatre for a fraction of the 35 years that Rose Pickering was with the Rep, but I will miss her a great deal every time I go to the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre.It’s so difficult to know what to say . . . she w.. more
Nov 26, 2011 11:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Where China meets Japan
Despitethe name, when you enter Lucky Liu’s you feel as if you have entered asmall Japanese restaurant. It is an attractive place with a sparedecor, wooden floors, simple tables and a four-seat ,Dining Out more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Jeffery Deaver
Suspense novelist Jeffery Deaver returns to one of his favorite creations in his latest n The Broken Window ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee