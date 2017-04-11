Luz San Miguel
Milwaukee Ballet's Dance that Argues with Despair
The Milwaukee Ballet presented a double bill recently: La Sylphide, which was born 180 years ago in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Sans Pleurer, which was born last weekend right here in the city.
Apr 11, 2017 3:24 PM John Schneider Dance
A Different Cast at Milwaukee Ballet
Exploring the Milwaukee Ballet's changing cast
Nov 18, 2016 2:17 PM John Schneider Winter Arts Guide
Michael Pink's Dracula is Scary Good Theater
Milwaukee Ballet's production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ...
Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM John Schneider Theater
Michael Pink’s ‘Cinderella’ Is Older and Wiser
Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It's up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,
May 18, 2015 10:30 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Michael Pink’s ‘Giselle’
Michael Pink's Giselle, set in Nazi-era Europe, exemplifies what makes today's Milwaukee Ballet so extraordinary.
Mar 31, 2015 8:05 PM John Schneider Classical Music
New ‘Giselle’ at Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet will present Michael Pink's Giselle with dancer Luz San Miguel in the title role.
Mar 17, 2015 7:37 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Works Like Magic
Milwaukee Ballet's annual holiday offering, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Michael Pink, is both sturdy and fragile. This year's production, which runs through Dec. 27, is a sweeping success.
Dec 16, 2014 6:54 PM John Schneider Classical Music
The Evolution of Femininity in An Evening
Last weekend, Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and fiber artist Timothy Westbrook teamed up for Paleontology of a Woman, an ambitious exhibition of dance, fashion and fossils that tackled nothing short of the evolution and essence of fe...
Nov 4, 2014 4:28 PM Selena Milewski Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s Triumphant Winter Series
Like a proud father, Michael Pink opened his company's Winter Series with an unannounced curtain raiser. MBII, Milwaukee Ballet's 20 young professionals
Feb 18, 2014 8:41 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is a Match For Shakespeare
Trusting us to silence our mobile devices, Michael Pink replaced his customary preshow speech with jolting thunderbolts and a recording of Shakespeare's spoken prologue to Romeo and Juliet. Against the dread-
Nov 6, 2013 12:59 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Revising Swan Lake
In most versions of Swan Lake, the white swan pas de deux represents the first meeting of Prince Siegfried and the swan queen Odette. He's obliged by virtue of his birth to marry and carry on the line, but no available
May 21, 2013 7:59 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Pushing Classical into Contemporary
In rehearsal for Milwaukee Ballet's Swan Lake, Luz San Miguel dances the delicate curved arabesques of the White Swan with more than grace and perfect technique; she seems endlessly apologetic. The mournful girl knows that
May 14, 2013 11:59 PM John Schneider Classical Music
What A Show!
In Mozart Requiem, the first of three wildly contrasting works presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its immensely enjoyable "Spring Series" last weekend, Amy Seiwert's choreography mirrors the structure of Mozart's work for
Apr 15, 2013 6:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet's 'Peter Pan' Returns 2 Years Older and Wiser
On opening night of the world premiere of Michael Pink's Peter Pan in 2010, a desperate fellow asking...
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature