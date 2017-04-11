RSS

Luz San Miguel

The Milwaukee Ballet presented a double bill recently: La Sylphide, which was born 180 years ago in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Sans Pleurer, which was born last weekend right here in the city. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:24 PM Dance

Exploring the Milwaukee Ballet’s changing cast more

Nov 18, 2016 2:17 PM Winter Arts Guide

Photo by Rick Brodzeller

Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more

Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM Theater

Photo by Mark Frohna

Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It’s up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,Dance more

May 18, 2015 10:30 AM Classical Music

Photo by Mark Frohna

Michael Pink’s Giselle, set in Nazi-era Europe, exemplifies what makes today’s Milwaukee Ballet so extraordinary. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:05 PM Classical Music

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Milwaukee Ballet will present Michael Pink’s Giselle with dancer Luz San Miguel in the title role. more

Mar 17, 2015 7:37 PM A&E Feature

Milwaukee Ballet’s annual holiday offering, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Michael Pink, is both sturdy and fragile. This year’s production, which runs through Dec. 27, is a sweeping success. more

Dec 16, 2014 6:54 PM Classical Music

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Last weekend, Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and fiber artist Timothy Westbrook teamed up for Paleontology of a Woman, an ambitious exhibition of dance, fashion and fossils that tackled nothing short of the evolution and essence of fe... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:28 PM Classical Music

Like a proud father, Michael Pink opened his company’s Winter Series with an unannounced curtain raiser. MBII, Milwaukee Ballet’s 20 young professionals more

Feb 18, 2014 8:41 PM Classical Music

Trusting us to silence our mobile devices, Michael Pink replaced his customary preshow speech with jolting thunderbolts and a recording of Shakespeare’s spoken prologue to Romeo and Juliet. Against the dread- more

Nov 6, 2013 12:59 AM Classical Music

In most versions of Swan Lake, the white swan pas de deux represents the first meeting of Prince Siegfried and the swan queen Odette. He's obliged by virtue of his birth to marry and carry on the line, but no available more

May 21, 2013 7:59 PM Classical Music

In rehearsal for Milwaukee Ballet's Swan Lake, Luz San Miguel dances the delicate curved arabesques of the White Swan with more than grace and perfect technique; she seems endlessly apologetic. The mournful girl knows that more

May 14, 2013 11:59 PM Classical Music

In Mozart Requiem, the first of three wildly contrasting works presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its immensely enjoyable “Spring Series” last weekend, Amy Seiwert's choreography mirrors the structure of Mozart's work for more

Apr 15, 2013 6:21 PM Classical Music

On opening night of the world premiere of Michael Pink's Peter Pan in 2010, a desperate fellow asking... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

