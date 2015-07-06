Lyle Lovett And His Large Band W
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band @ Wisconsin State Fair
It was during some quieter numbers by Lyle Lovett and three members of his Large Band, which helped open the Wisconsin State Fair Thursday, that the singer pointed at the helicopter that had hovered overhead for the better part of two songs... more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off its annual 11-day run of carnival rides, cream puffs, livestock and foods on a stick today. On the festival’s Potawatomi Bingo Casino Main Stage is headliner Lyle Lovett, who will play his usual mélange of... more
