Mac Lethal
Test Soundtrack Evokes the ‘80s
Director Chris Johnson’s film about dancers andAIDS in ‘80s San Francisco, Test ,benefits from a score that suggests the music of that era while sidesteppingnostalgic clichés. When commissioned for the project, Welsh-born composer.. more
Jun 29, 2014 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mac Lethal
Like a lot of peers weaned on ’90s hip-hop, Missouri rapper Mac Lethal doesn’t much care for the direction commercial rap has headed over the last decade. On his Rhymesayers debut album, 2007’s 11:11 , Mac Lethal spits extended more
Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Worst Interviews I've Ever Conducted
Count me in the "Joaquin Phoenix was faking it" camp. Though Phoenix convincingly displayed the eerily detached, flat affect of a patient in the early stages of schizophrenia, he hid behind the same thick, black sunglasses as so many bluffing poke.. more
Feb 13, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mac Lethal
Mac Lethal is a prick. Of course, that's kind of his appeal. A curmudgeonly white rapper w 11:11 ,Music Feature more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 9 Comments
3 Guys Weekend: All The Great Books
With my schedule being what it’s been lately, it was exceedingly pleasant to go to a show with my wife Saturday night. As she isn’t normally into going into smaller venue shows, it’s quite an endorsement for In Tandem that she agreed to come to it.. more
Oct 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hiatt
In the early ‘80s, Hiatt’s songwriting prowess earned himthe title “the American Elvis Costello.” Unlike Costello, however, Hiatt hadtrouble writing hits—at least for himself. Three Dog Night and Bonnie Raittperformed his songs to great success, ... more
Jun 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mac Lethal
Balding and curmudgeonly, Missouri rapper and recent Rhymesayers signee Mac Lethal speaks Separated at Death ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Apr. 17 - Apr. 23
Saturday, April 19 When and why did you start incorporating elements of music into the celebration? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dylan Bolin Going To Elm Grove
The somewhat reasonably funny comedian Dylan Bolin finds himself in Elm Grove in February. His one-man show Peace, Love and a 30-Year Mortgage makes it to the stage of the Sunset Playhouse February 4 – 6. Bolin brings the show to Elm Grove havi.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater