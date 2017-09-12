Marc Camoletti
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 14, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening mid-September, including the Milwaukee Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Racine Theatre Guild’s Boeing Boeing and a chamber concert by the Prometheus Trio at the Conservatory of Music. more
Sep 12, 2017 1:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Seating on the Stage with Bay Players
The Bay Players have a cozy, little tradition in local theater. The long-lived community theater group amplified that coziness this past month with a production of Marc Camoletti's Don't Dress for Dinner. The group's performance: space at the Whit.. more
Apr 3, 2017 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions: Don’t Dress For Dinner
Nov 26, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Up in the air with ‘Boeing Boeing’
Sunset Playhouse of Elm Grove brings Marc Camoletti’s farce, Boeing Boeing, to the stage in June with a fun production featuring some enjoyable performances. Alec Lachman is charming as Bernard, and Josh Scheibe provides textured contrast t... more
Jun 7, 2016 3:46 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fasten Your Seatbelts for MCT’s ‘Boeing-Boeing’
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Boeing-Boeing, a sky-high farce directed by South Milwaukee-native Michael Cotey, based on French playwright Marc Camoletti’s Tony Award-winning play. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:04 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Kathleen Madigan
In a comedy scene where the breakout stars tend to be young, loud, crass, male or ideally all of the above, Missouri stand-up has managed to build a profile without being any of those things: She’s a low-key middle aged woman with an more
Jan 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The End of Innocence
This is the time of year when nothing warms our hearts like the thought of happy, laughing children with bright, shining faces lining up to be showered with special attention from grown-ups—like when the state begins checking all their tiny... more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments