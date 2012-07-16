RSS
Marc Webb
The Amazing Spider-Man
The question asked by many is “Why?” Specifically, “Why another Spider-Man movie... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Juliana Hatfield
Juliana Hatfield was one of the most enigmatic luminaries of the alt-rock boom of the earl How To Walk Away ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
(500) Days of Summer
The Smiths were a band offering cold comfort to the lovelorn, and a relationship begun out of shared admiration for Morrissey’s morose reflections on emotional failure is surely born under the sign of doom. And “relationship,” that weasel word me.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!