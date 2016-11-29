Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre Building
Performing Arts Weekly 12.1
The holiday season continues to loom large in local artistic productions, though not exclusively so. Waukesha Civic Theatre presents the Christmas-themed musical comedy For Purely Elfish Reasons, and Memories Dinner Theater offers An Unexpe...
Nov 29, 2016 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
A Little Something for Everyone
Of some 7,000 community theater companies in the country, only about 100 can boast continuous operation for 50-plus years. One of these is the Waukesha Civic Theatre, which this season presents some 21 different plays, musicals and other li...
Sep 6, 2016 2:13 PM John Jahn Fall Arts Guide
Storytelling at its Best
A staple at ComedySportz Milwaukee and a regular guest on the Dave & Carol WKLH morning show, comedian Dylan Bolin is a familiar and well-liked entertainer to many Milwaukeeans. Influenced by George Carlin, Carol Burnett and Bill Cosby, Bol...
Mar 14, 2014 5:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
