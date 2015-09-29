Marie Kohler
The Personal and the Poetical
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Sarah Ruhl’s Dear Elizabeth explores that least understood and most necessary of human relationships: friendship. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:00 PM Selena Milewski Theater
The Personal and The Poetical
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Dear Elizabeth explores that least understood and most necessary of human relationships, friendship. Sarah Ruhl’s play, adapted from Words in Air: The Complete Corre,Theater more
Sep 28, 2015 5:19 PM Selena Milewski Theater
A Story of Two Poets’ Incredible Friendship
Inspired by the book Words in Air: The Complete Correspondence Between Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell, playwright Sarah Ruhl created an innovative piece that features some of the hundreds of letters shared between 20th-century American ... more
Sep 15, 2015 8:16 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee's Grassroots Storytellers
Not so long ago in a restaurant not so far away, five inspired young men and women dined together on Indian food—and something extraordinary happened. Over Maharaja’s curries and masalas, they pledged to create an more
Dec 31, 2013 1:43 AM Marie Kohler A&E Feature
From Milwaukee to Broadway and Back
Chike Johnson, featured recently in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s A Raisin in the Sun, has moved back to Milwaukee. Born in Nigeria, schooled in Milwaukee, hired by Broadway, film and television, Chike talks about his life and theatrica... more
Aug 21, 2013 6:06 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Fabulous Stories
Ex Fabula, a local storytelling organization, has proven enormously successful since its creation five years ago. A grassroots, not-for-profit group, it has grown steadily in audience size and offerings and has just named Megan more
Aug 7, 2013 2:02 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
INVIVO’s Maurice Dumit on Health and Fitness
Overlooking a breathtaking section of the Milwaukee River at 2060 N. Humboldt Ave., INVIVO offers an array of health and fitness resources. Founder, owner and Physical Therapist Maurice Dumit discusses the creative nature more
Jul 24, 2013 1:24 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Listening, Not Just Talking!
A new program, 45 North, is airing on Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) Ideas Network. Hosted by veteran producer Anne Strainchamps, it features live interviews with Wisconsin writers, scientists and performers. It airs Friday more
Jul 12, 2013 3:25 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Leslie Fitzwater: ‘Once More with Feeling’…Piaf
Local actress/singer Leslie Fitzwater has been captivating Milwaukee audiences for decades. From Jan. 15 through Feb. 10, Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway) mounts the final run of Fitzwater’s original signature more
Jan 23, 2013 5:06 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Renaissance Turns 20
Jennifer Rupp and Suzan Fete are two of the five founding members of Renaissance Theaterworks (158 N. Broadway). This year, RTW celebrates 20 years of great drama... more
Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Renaissance's 'Honour' Adds Twists to Oft-Told Tale
Honour tells an oft-told tale, the subject of countless other plays, TV movies and soap operas: An older man dumps his loyal wife for a younger version. But this story by Joanna Murray-Smith takes on more than a few unexpected twists in the... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
'Dialogue With Laura Gordon'
Place: Bella Caffe, Third Ward, Milwaukee Time: Early spring, 2012. Marie Kohler and Laura Gordon, friends and colleagues, are having soup after rehearsal and “talking theater." more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
The Return of the Puppets of the Living Dead
The undead puppets return to the Oriental Theatre in just a couple of weeks as Angry young Men Ltd. present another helping of The Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show. If you’re a fan of the horror genre and you haven’t seen this puppet show, y.. more
Oct 24, 2011 3:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Marie Kohler Leads Theater Renaissance
Marie Kohler, oneof the most prominent writers in local theater, is theplaywright-in-res A Girl of the Limberlost, ,None more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Off the Cuff
Behind the Scenes at Broadway Theatre Center
Off the Cuff interviews Paul “HP” Kaishian, 26-year veteran custodian and all-around indispensable employee of Skylight Music Theatre. more
Dec 15, 2015 9:10 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Milwaukee's Grassroots Storytellers
Not so long ago in a restaurant not so far away, five inspired young men and women dined together on Indian food—and something extraordinary happened. Over Maharaja’s curries and masalas, they pledged to create an more
Dec 31, 2013 1:43 AM Marie Kohler A&E Feature
From Milwaukee to Broadway and Back
Chike Johnson, featured recently in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s A Raisin in the Sun, has moved back to Milwaukee. Born in Nigeria, schooled in Milwaukee, hired by Broadway, film and television, Chike talks about his life and theatrica... more
Aug 21, 2013 6:06 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Fabulous Stories
Ex Fabula, a local storytelling organization, has proven enormously successful since its creation five years ago. A grassroots, not-for-profit group, it has grown steadily in audience size and offerings and has just named Megan more
Aug 7, 2013 2:02 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
INVIVO’s Maurice Dumit on Health and Fitness
Overlooking a breathtaking section of the Milwaukee River at 2060 N. Humboldt Ave., INVIVO offers an array of health and fitness resources. Founder, owner and Physical Therapist Maurice Dumit discusses the creative nature more
Jul 24, 2013 1:24 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Listening, Not Just Talking!
A new program, 45 North, is airing on Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) Ideas Network. Hosted by veteran producer Anne Strainchamps, it features live interviews with Wisconsin writers, scientists and performers. It airs Friday more
Jul 12, 2013 3:25 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Women Helping Women in Business: FemCity Milwaukee
New breeds of networking groups for professionals are cropping up everywhere. FemFessionals, serving only women, is a distinctive variety that has arrived on the local scene as FemCity Milwaukee. Michelle Bertholf more
Mar 25, 2013 10:28 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Leslie Fitzwater: ‘Once More with Feeling’…Piaf
Local actress/singer Leslie Fitzwater has been captivating Milwaukee audiences for decades. From Jan. 15 through Feb. 10, Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway) mounts the final run of Fitzwater’s original signature more
Jan 23, 2013 5:06 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
CORE/El Centro’s Healing Center
Madeline Gianforte is a co-founder of CORE/El Centro, a nonprofit, bilingual healing center in Walker’s Point offering affordable wellness therapies to the community. A massage and Reiki practitioner, Gianforte is also more
Nov 20, 2012 12:37 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Secrets of the Milwaukee Public Museum
Lucky me! For this article, I get to see collections most visitors to the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM)... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Marie Kohler A&E Feature 2 Comments
Beans & Barley's Long-Term Success
In 1973, Beans & Barley (1901 E. North Ave.) began as a tiny health food store with a few barrels of bulk produce. Today it employs a staff of 100, can serve 80 customers in its café and houses a deli, store and gift shop. It has survived..... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
'Dialogue With Laura Gordon'
Place: Bella Caffe, Third Ward, Milwaukee Time: Early spring, 2012. Marie Kohler and Laura Gordon, friends and colleagues, are having soup after rehearsal and “talking theater." more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Josh Jaszewski: Theatergoer Extraordinaire
With his long, black Dr. Who coat, striped scarf, leather hat and trailing ponytail, Josh Jaszewski is a familiar figure to many Milwaukeeans as he strides down sidewalks twirling his “devil sticks” (he's never without them). In theater c more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff 8 Comments
The Renewed, Surprising Appeal of Mah Jongg
I always loved my grandmother's mah jongg set. I never knew my grandmother... more
Nov 21, 2011 12:00 AM Marie Kohler A&E Feature 3 Comments
Indian Mounds: Wisconsin's Priceless Archaeological Treasures
All over Wisconsin, gentle swells of earth punctuate our landscape. Our state's American-Indian mounds—shaped like bears, birds, deer, men, rabbits, water-creatures or abstract geometric shapes—are priceless archaeological treasures. “Effig... more
Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Marie Kohler A&E Feature 2 Comments
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Burnham Street Vision
It was surprising to learn that Frank Lloyd Wright designed homes for modest-income clients. Though not much of a Wrightian, I was nonetheless familiar with the epic scale of some of his projects and the outsized ego of the man. I assumed h... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Marie Kohler A&E Feature 1 Comments
Carlos Alves Beautifies Mitchell Airport
When I first saw the terrazzo mosaics sweeping down Mitchell International Airport’s Concourse C, I stopped in my tracks. How did these marvelous creations I was walking on come about? The answer, I discovered, lay in a happy marriage betwe... more
Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Visual Arts 1 Comments
Dermond Peterson’s Stunning, Milwaukee-Made Textiles
Some of the most stunning textiles sold across the country are created by hand in a studio on National Avenue. Dermond Peterson Design, created in 2001 by Susan Peterson and her sister Sandra Dermond, adorns the choicest of boutiques and de... more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff