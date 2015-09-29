Marie Kohler

RSS

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Sarah Ruhl’s Dear Elizabeth explores that least understood and most necessary of human relationships: friendship. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:00 PM Theater

Paul Ruffolo

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Dear Elizabeth explores that least understood and most necessary of human relationships, friendship. Sarah Ruhl’s play, adapted from Words in Air: The Complete Corre,Theater more

Sep 28, 2015 5:19 PM Theater

Inspired by the book Words in Air: The Complete Correspondence Between Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell, playwright Sarah Ruhl created an innovative piece that features some of the hundreds of letters shared between 20th-century American ... more

Sep 15, 2015 8:16 PM Theater

Not so long ago in a restaurant not so far away, five inspired young men and women dined together on Indian food—and something extraordinary happened. Over Maharaja’s curries and masalas, they pledged to create an more

Dec 31, 2013 1:43 AM A&E Feature

Chike Johnson, featured recently in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s A Raisin in the Sun, has moved back to Milwaukee. Born in Nigeria, schooled in Milwaukee, hired by Broadway, film and television, Chike talks about his life and theatrica... more

Aug 21, 2013 6:06 PM Off the Cuff

Ex Fabula, a local storytelling organization, has proven enormously successful since its creation five years ago. A grassroots, not-for-profit group, it has grown steadily in audience size and offerings and has just named Megan more

Aug 7, 2013 2:02 AM Off the Cuff

Overlooking a breathtaking section of the Milwaukee River at 2060 N. Humboldt Ave., INVIVO offers an array of health and fitness resources. Founder, owner and Physical Therapist Maurice Dumit discusses the creative nature more

Jul 24, 2013 1:24 AM Off the Cuff

A new program, 45 North, is airing on Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) Ideas Network. Hosted by veteran producer Anne Strainchamps, it features live interviews with Wisconsin writers, scientists and performers. It airs Friday more

Jul 12, 2013 3:25 PM Off the Cuff

Local actress/singer Leslie Fitzwater has been captivating Milwaukee audiences for decades. From Jan. 15 through Feb. 10, Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway) mounts the final run of Fitzwater’s original signature more

Jan 23, 2013 5:06 PM Off the Cuff

Jennifer Rupp and Suzan Fete are two of the five founding members of Renaissance Theaterworks (158 N. Broadway). This year, RTW celebrates 20 years of great drama... more

Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Off the Cuff

Honour tells an oft-told tale, the subject of countless other plays, TV movies and soap operas: An older man dumps his loyal wife for a younger version. But this story by Joanna Murray-Smith takes on more than a few unexpected twists in the... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Place: Bella Caffe, Third Ward, Milwaukee Time: Early spring, 2012. Marie Kohler and Laura Gordon, friends and colleagues, are having soup after rehearsal and “talking theater." more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

The undead puppets return to the Oriental Theatre in just a couple of weeks as Angry young Men Ltd. present another helping of The Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show. If you’re a fan of the horror genre and you haven’t seen this puppet show, y.. more

Oct 24, 2011 3:05 AM Theater

Marie Kohler, oneof the most prominent writers in local theater, is theplaywright-in-res A Girl of the Limberlost, ,None more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Off the Cuff interviews Paul “HP” Kaishian, 26-year veteran custodian and all-around indispensable employee of Skylight Music Theatre. more

Dec 15, 2015 9:10 PM Off the Cuff

With his long, black Dr. Who coat, striped scarf, leather hat and trailing ponytail, Josh Jaszewski is a familiar figure to many Milwaukeeans as he strides down sidewalks twirling his “devil sticks” (he's never without them). In theater c more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 8 Comments

I always loved my grandmother's mah jongg set. I never knew my grandmother... more

Nov 21, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature 3 Comments

All over Wisconsin, gentle swells of earth punctuate our landscape. Our state's American-Indian mounds—shaped like bears, birds, deer, men, rabbits, water-creatures or abstract geometric shapes—are priceless archaeological treasures. “Effig... more

Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

It was surprising to learn that Frank Lloyd Wright designed homes for modest-income clients. Though not much of a Wrightian, I was nonetheless familiar with the epic scale of some of his projects and the outsized ego of the man. I assumed h... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

When I first saw the terrazzo mosaics sweeping down Mitchell International Airport’s Concourse C, I stopped in my tracks. How did these marvelous creations I was walking on come about? The answer, I discovered, lay in a happy marriage betwe... more

Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Some of the most stunning textiles sold across the country are created by hand in a studio on National Avenue. Dermond Peterson Design, created in 2001 by Susan Peterson and her sister Sandra Dermond, adorns the choicest of boutiques and de... more

Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

