Mark Anderson
Another Look at The Way Things Go Before It’s Gone
Live theater can be perfectly happy to tell a nice, little story with a beginning, middle and end. Every now and then, it decides to do something else. Every now and then, theater gets really, really direct. Theatre Gigante’s The Way Things Go is .. more
Apr 28, 2017 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Gigante Explores the Cosmos in ‘The Way Things Go’
In Theatre Gigante’s production of The Way Things Go, the cast is masterful in its movement, which is perfectly in sync. Members go from embodying a group therapy session to Sir Isaac Newton’s cradle to the night sky. It is a philosophy cla... more
Apr 25, 2017 2:17 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Theatre Gigante’s ‘Quorum’ of Satire, Frustration
Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Politics and Monkeys
Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Stylized Human Drama Up-Close with Theatre Gigante
It's a tragedy written in raspy shadow with the overwhelming weight of very human characterization. Tragic beauty spills out over graceful movements and silences between music of infectious mood and exaggerated sound effects. Theatre Gigante.. more
Mar 11, 2016 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theatre Gigante Marries Dance, Theater and More
Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more
Apr 21, 2015 7:37 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Where They Drink
This year’s “Where They Drink” finds Kevin Hardman, executive director of Bublr Bikes, at Walters’ on North; Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante, at Brenner Brewing Company; and Miss Cupcake Founder... more
Mar 11, 2015 12:14 AM Selena Milewski, John Schneider Spring Drink Guide
‘Guys and Dolls’ at Sunset Playhouse
With a cast as creative and quirky as the Big Apple itself, director Diana Alioto succeeds in bringing the streets of New York to the stages of Elm Grove in Sunset Playhouse’s production of a Broadway musical classic, Guys and Dolls more
Oct 29, 2014 11:54 PM Maddy Kennedy Theater 2 Comments
Theatre Gigante Updates ‘Othello’
My Dear Othello is a Frankenstein monster of a theater piece. From Shakespeare’s Othello the work culls plot points and its cast of characters. Like José Limón’s ballet The Moor’s Pavane, the work focuses on Othello’s four more
Oct 15, 2014 6:48 PM Tyler Friedman Theater
A Multidisciplinary Romp in the Woods
Theatre Gigante’s Midsummer in Midwinter, is a well-crafted and -executed new take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream told through dialogue, music and dance. Artistic Directors Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson wrote the script, draw... more
May 14, 2014 4:42 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Reconstructing a Shakespeare Classic
Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante and seasoned playwrights with close to 30 works to their names, are staging an inspired comedic take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “When we look at cla... more
May 1, 2014 5:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Theatre Gigante’s ‘A Little Business at the Big Top’
Theatre Gigante opened its 26th season with A Little Business at the Big Top and The Scottish…Play, two short plays developed by graduates of Paris’ Ecole Jacques Lecoq school of physical theater. Taken together, the works more
Nov 20, 2013 1:05 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Electra’s Deathless Tragedy
This month, Milwaukee theater veterans Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson stage an adaptation of the ancient Greek legend of Electra in their Theatre Gigante production. It's a tale of revenge that has echoed throughout more
May 15, 2013 12:35 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Connected to the Ancients
"When you want to know what grief means, remember me," Electra tells the Chorus of Female Slaves in The Oresteia, the 2,500-year-old dramatization by the Greek playwright Aeschylus of King Agamemnon's bloody more
May 6, 2013 4:46 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Theatre Gigante’s Moving Target of Perfection
Dreaming about something and living it are two completely different things. The fact that this premise has become a cliché is very telling about contemporary culture. Perfection is a moving target and we never seem satisfied. It's a deep-ro... more
Feb 6, 2013 12:02 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Me, You, Art and Trout
Theatre Gigante’s 25th anniversary belongs especially to Isabelle Kralj, the pioneering founder... more
Sep 24, 2012 12:45 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Whole A World in About An Hour
There's a ladder in the background and a pile of simple wooden chairs on one edge of the thrust. Mark Anderson is dust mopping the floor of the stage at the Studio 508 Theatre in Kenilworth. The show's about to begin. As brief as it is, the s.. more
May 15, 2012 3:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theatre Gigante's Twist on 'Our Town'
Chance, circumstance and more than a bit of genius have made Thornton Wilder's Our Town one of the most influential American plays of all time. Nearly 75 years after its debut, the drama remains as popular as ever... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Casual Evening With Two Dance Legends
Theatre Gigante continued to show a playful sense of diversity in its programming this past weekend. The company has a delightful penchant for staging dazzling, little one-weekend shows that evaporate into memory almost as soon as they open. The.. more
May 10, 2011 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Die Walküre in One Act
If Die Walküre weren't the centerpiece of Wagner's great four-part cycle, “The Ring of the Nibelung,” it would still hold its own. One of the world's great operas, Die Walküre is unsurpassed for the lyrical tenderness imbedde more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature