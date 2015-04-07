Mark Attanasio
Brewers Opening Day 2015
"Optimistic" was the word to describe the fans, players and front office of the Brewers on Opening Day...until the gamestarted. How quickly the enthusiasmfaded. After Charlie Blackmon of theRockies flied out to Kris Davis in leftfield to lead .. more
Apr 7, 2015 5:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments
Trailer Park Christmas Musical with Theatre Unchained
It wasn’t too long ago that Theatre Unchained staged a production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical . It’s kind of a quaintly comic piece of Americana that makes for kind of a fun departure from more traditional musicals. David Nehls and .. more
Dec 11, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Brewers’ Failure Totally Explained
When the Milwaukee Brewers experience such extraordinary success for most of the season and such extraordinary failure at the end, barely eking out a winning season, fans demand an more
Sep 30, 2014 8:05 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Love and Hate at the Ballpark
The start of baseball season with every team tied for first place used to be the time when Milwaukee Brewers fans could put everything out of their minds other than their more
Mar 26, 2014 4:37 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
A New Year With Broadway In Waukesha
For a December that hasn’t seen much new stage holiday fare, there certainly seems to be quite a few relatively new shows for New Year’s Eve. While not exactly new, musical from Broadways greatest hits will find themselves being in an entirely n.. more
Dec 27, 2010 4:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Greg Koch
Milwaukee veteran blues rocker Greg Koch is among the few musicians from the city with a foreign label deal. His latest trio outing on a European imprint delivers textural and lyrical diversity with a blue-collar sense of humor that makes i... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Season Yet to Come
May is way too early for the Milwaukee Brewers’ season to be over. So it’s okay to ignore the chorus of yahoos who say otherwise.Apparently, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio is ready to do the same by keeping his head when all around him are lo... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Waiter, There’s a Flaw in Our Soup
Pitching was the main concern for the Milwaukee Brewers this winter, and the question mark Pitching was the main concern for the Milwaukee Brewers this winter, and the question mark ,Sports more
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Dumb Sports Talk
It’s odd that after 25 years of frustration,the better the Milwaukee Brewers get, the louder grows the chorus ofself-styled experts second guessing their success. Brewers’General Manager Doug Melvin just completed an eye-popping deal at... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties