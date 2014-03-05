Mark Neumann
Walker and His Aides Shared Confidential County Business on Private Emails
Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more
Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Release Of John Doe Emails Points To Unethical And Possibly Illegal Attempts By The Walker Team To Use County Government Resources To Aid His Gubernatorial Campaign
Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more
Feb 26, 2014 2:14 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
GOP Chair Reince Priebus Slipped Confidential Info to Walker Campaign
It was no secret that the state Republican Partyfavored Scott Walker in his 2010 primary bid against former Congressman MarkNeumann. But this newly unearthed email shows that Reince Priebus,then the head of the state GOP and now the chair of .. more
Feb 20, 2014 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: A Question of Judgment
On Tuesday, as part of the long-running John Doe investigation, Tim Russell, a former aide to Scott Walker, was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of probation for felony theft from the Heritage Guard Preservation more
Jan 24, 2013 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Republicans on the Attack Against One Another
As state Republicans decide which candidate to select in the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
The Extreme Primary
Republicans lament the lack of public enthusiasm for their party's primary election in a month to select... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
The Morning After
So I’m crunching the numbers and sifting through Tuesday’s election results. Now, I know it’s comparing apples and oranges, since Democrats didn’t have a hotly contested gubernatorial or U.S. Senate race to bring out voters, b.. more
Sep 15, 2010 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Walker’s Latest Low Blow
Is Scott Walker clueless, cynical or desperate? What's certain is that the Republican gubernatorial candidate (and absent Milwaukee County executive) continues to bait the clueless, cynical and desperate. His latest low blow is to put on.. more
Aug 31, 2010 8:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Jim Klauser’s U-Turn on the GOP Primary
Jun 9, 2010 7:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Scott Walker's Hissy Fit Over His Unreal Budget Claims
Jun 2, 2010 8:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Thinning the GOP Herd
So Terrence Wall has made it official and pulled out of the race for U.S. Senate. His withdrawal comes on the heels of Dick Leinenkugel’s departure from the race as well. Which leaves newcomer Ron Johnson, endorsed by delegates at.. more
May 27, 2010 8:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Mark Neumann Goes Rogue
So gubernatorial candidate Mark Neumann is not seeking the Republican Party’s endorsement in the primary. His reason? He wants the election to be decided by voters, not “party leaders who will be meeting in Milwaukee.” (Walker’s.. more
May 14, 2010 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
What the Bloggers Are Saying
Some shout-outs to local bloggers turning up interesting material: Paul Ryan Watch, from the Brew City Brawler, is a must-read counterweight to the media darling’s frequent interviews with sympathetic reporters (like JS reporters). .. more
Feb 10, 2010 5:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Ed Garvey on Fighting Bob Fest (full interview)
Now in its eighth year, Fighting Bob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activists to Baraboo to discuss politics and brainstorm solutions. In this Shepherd Q&A, its founder, attorney and former gubernatorial candidate Ed Garvey, previewe.. more
Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Blog of the Week: Harris Kane at Heartland Hollar
Harris Kane at Heartland Hollar (heartlandhollar.blogspot.com) MarkNeumann filed pape,Expresso more
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Walker Who?
Good thing Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is launching his sixth annual Tourism Ride next week, allegedly to promote Milwaukee Countys hotspots, and not the county executives campaign for governor. Because according to a new pol.. more
Jun 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
