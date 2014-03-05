RSS

Mark Neumann

Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more

Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM News Features

Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more

Feb 26, 2014 2:14 AM Expresso

It was no secret that the state Republican Partyfavored Scott Walker in his 2010 primary bid against former Congressman MarkNeumann. But this newly unearthed email shows that Reince Priebus,then the head of the state GOP and now the chair of .. more

Feb 20, 2014 5:05 PM Daily Dose

On Tuesday, as part of the long-running John Doe investigation, Tim Russell, a former aide to Scott Walker, was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of probation for felony theft from the Heritage Guard Preservation more

Jan 24, 2013 3:20 PM Expresso

As state Republicans decide which candidate to select in the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 12 Comments

Republicans lament the lack of public enthusiasm for their party's primary election in a month to select... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

Trinborn Farm Park should probably be known a little bit better than it is. It feels very iconiclike it could take its place alongside Milwaukee landmarks like the Calatrava, the Bronze Fonz and the Safe House. Of course, if it DID become a majo.. more

Aug 19, 2011 1:50 PM Theater

So I’m crunching the numbers and sifting through Tuesday’s election results. Now, I know it’s comparing apples and oranges, since Democrats didn’t have a hotly contested gubernatorial or U.S. Senate race to bring out voters, b.. more

Sep 15, 2010 4:36 PM Daily Dose

Is Scott Walker clueless, cynical or desperate? What's certain is that the Republican gubernatorial candidate (and absent Milwaukee County executive) continues to bait the clueless, cynical and desperate. His latest low blow is to put on.. more

Aug 31, 2010 8:17 PM Daily Dose

Jun 9, 2010 7:33 PM Daily Dose

Jun 2, 2010 8:39 PM Daily Dose

So Terrence Wall has made it official and pulled out of the race for U.S. Senate. His withdrawal comes on the heels of Dick Leinenkugel’s departure from the race as well. Which leaves newcomer Ron Johnson, endorsed by delegates at.. more

May 27, 2010 8:37 PM Daily Dose

So gubernatorial candidate Mark Neumann is not seeking the Republican Party’s endorsement in the primary. His reason? He wants the election to be decided by voters, not “party leaders who will be meeting in Milwaukee.” (Walker’s.. more

May 14, 2010 4:30 PM Daily Dose

Dale Gutzman’s Off The Wall Theatre specializes in dark, edgy productions, but for their latest undertaking, they’re handling one of the most familiar plays ever written: Shakespeare’s Macbeth . The production stars Jeremy Welter, more

Feb 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Some shout-outs to local bloggers turning up interesting material: Paul Ryan Watch, from the Brew City Brawler, is a must-read counterweight to the media darling’s frequent interviews with sympathetic reporters (like JS reporters). .. more

Feb 10, 2010 5:23 PM Daily Dose

Now in its eighth year, Fighting Bob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activists to Baraboo to discuss politics and brainstorm solutions. In this Shepherd Q&A, its founder, attorney and former gubernatorial candidate Ed Garvey, previewe.. more

Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Good thing Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is launching his sixth annual Tourism Ride next week, allegedly to promote Milwaukee Countys hotspots, and not the county executives campaign for governor. Because according to a new pol.. more

Jun 11, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Milwaukee’s Masonry is an instrumental math-rock trio for people who don’t like instrumental math-rock. Where instrumental acts like Pelican endlessly riff on their songs like they don’t have anywhere to be, Masonry is more interested in more

Mar 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks face off against the New York Knicks tonight at a 7 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

