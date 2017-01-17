Mark Wahlberg
Film Clips 1.19
In Patriots Day, Mark Wahlberg portrays Sgt. Tommy Saunders, a fictionalized character useful for recounting the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the ensuing investigation. more
Jan 17, 2017 1:56 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Good Films Were Hard to Find in 2016
Dec 29, 2016 4:49 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips 9.29
For his new film, Deepwater Horizon, director Peter Berg built a large-sized replica of the infamous oil rig, which is then pulled apart and engulfed in flames. The result is nonstop action as rescuers arrive and crew members try every poss... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips 6.25.15
Max (PG) Max is a trained bomb-sniffing Belgian Malinois who becomes despondent after his U.S. Marine handler is killed in Afghanistan. In order to honor his heroic elder brother and he,Film clips more
Jun 25, 2015 10:02 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Mysteries of the Criminal Mind
Crime and celebrity fit together like hand in glove. Little wonder that movies are a facet of the page-turning new book from Time Life, Mysteries of the Criminal Mind: The Secrets Behind the World’s Most Notorious Crimes .Art (and entertainment).. more
Feb 18, 2015 10:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Gambler
Mark Wahlberg and Jessica Lange star in The Gambler. more
Dec 28, 2014 8:10 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Director Michael Bay, known for blockbusters, regularly churns out Transformer films that net enormous worldwide sales. This time, the film’s awkward script and inferior dialog burden the sharply detailed CGI effects that sometimes transfix more
Jul 2, 2014 2:09 AM Lisa Miller Film Reviews
Film Clips: June 25
After a manmade disaster plunges Earth into an ice age, a small number of survivors climb aboard a perpetual motion, class-segregated train that repeatedly encircles the globe. The locomotive’s owner (Ed Harris) and a handful of the wealthy... more
Jun 25, 2014 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
2 Guns, Mexican Standoff
Bobby(Denzel Washington) and Stig (Mark Wahlberg) pull up to a small town diner inan old Challenger and proceed to plan a bank robbery. They are the odd coupleof 2 Guns ,a buddy comedy coupled with a crime thriller. Bobby and St.. more
Aug 2, 2013 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: July 30
This action-comedy was originally conceived as a vehicle for Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, in the wake of their Wedding Crashers success. Years passed before the project was assigned to Baltasar Kormákur, an Icelandic director who went with... more
Jul 31, 2013 12:15 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 7
Russell Crowe towers over Broken City as the power-mad mayor of New York; Mark Wahlberg is capable as the hard-charging ex-cop-cum-PI he hires to more
May 7, 2013 9:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: April 25
Because their son (Topher Grace) and his fiancée (Amanda Seyfried) have lied to the bride's ultraconservative mother (Susan Sarandon), the groom's long-divorced parents (Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton) are compelled to more
Apr 26, 2013 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
The Fighter
Boxing has long been a favorite topic for filmmakers looking for life’s gritty backside or simply a thrilling outsider’s tale of accomplishment. With The Fighter, director David O. Russell (Three Kings) and a quartet of screenwriters achiev... more
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Alchemist’s Dramatic Turn in ‘Closet Land’
There’s something very haunting about the idea of captivity in stage productions, as seen in shows like Coyote on a Fence, Purgatorio, Two Rooms, Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me and Ulysses’ Crewmen. This week, Alchemist Theatre conjures an more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran
Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more
Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Happening
In his novel The Terror, Arthur Machen imagined that the animals, sickened by the carnage of World War I, turned on humankind with tooth and claw. Later, Daphne DuMaurier in a story adapted by Alfred Hitchcock thought the birds might strike at.. more
Jun 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
X Levitation Cult
The Los Angeles alt-rock bandDada peaked in 1992 with their car-crashing, store-robbing, Secret Paths, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee