In Patriots Day, Mark Wahlberg portrays Sgt. Tommy Saunders, a fictionalized character useful for recounting the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the ensuing investigation. more

Jan 17, 2017 1:56 PM Film Clips

Dec 29, 2016 4:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

For his new film, Deepwater Horizon, director Peter Berg built a large-sized replica of the infamous oil rig, which is then pulled apart and engulfed in flames. The result is nonstop action as rescuers arrive and crew members try every poss... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:56 PM Film Clips

Max (PG) Max is a trained bomb-sniffing Belgian Malinois who becomes despondent after his U.S. Marine handler is killed in Afghanistan. In order to honor his heroic elder brother and he,Film clips more

Jun 25, 2015 10:02 AM Film Clips

Crime and celebrity fit together like hand in glove. Little wonder that movies are a facet of the page-turning new book from Time Life, Mysteries of the Criminal Mind: The Secrets Behind the World’s Most Notorious Crimes .Art (and entertainment).. more

Feb 18, 2015 10:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg and Jessica Lange star in The Gambler. more

Dec 28, 2014 8:10 PM Film Clips

Director Michael Bay, known for blockbusters, regularly churns out Transformer films that net enormous worldwide sales. This time, the film’s awkward script and inferior dialog burden the sharply detailed CGI effects that sometimes transfix more

Jul 2, 2014 2:09 AM Film Reviews

After a manmade disaster plunges Earth into an ice age, a small number of survivors climb aboard a perpetual motion, class-segregated train that repeatedly encircles the globe. The locomotive’s owner (Ed Harris) and a handful of the wealthy... more

Jun 25, 2014 1:00 AM Film Clips

 Bobby(Denzel Washington) and Stig (Mark Wahlberg) pull up to a small town diner inan old Challenger and proceed to plan a bank robbery. They are the odd coupleof 2 Guns ,a buddy comedy coupled with a crime thriller. Bobby and St.. more

Aug 2, 2013 1:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

This action-comedy was originally conceived as a vehicle for Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, in the wake of their Wedding Crashers success. Years passed before the project was assigned to Baltasar Kormákur, an Icelandic director who went with... more

Jul 31, 2013 12:15 AM Film Clips

Russell Crowe towers over Broken City as the power-mad mayor of New York; Mark Wahlberg is capable as the hard-charging ex-cop-cum-PI he hires to more

May 7, 2013 9:01 PM Home Movies

Because their son (Topher Grace) and his fiancée (Amanda Seyfried) have lied to the bride's ultraconservative mother (Susan Sarandon), the groom's long-divorced parents (Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton) are compelled to more

Apr 26, 2013 3:01 PM Film Clips

Boxing has long been a favorite topic for filmmakers looking for life’s gritty backside or simply a thrilling outsider’s tale of accomplishment. With The Fighter, director David O. Russell (Three Kings) and a quartet of screenwriters achiev... more

Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

There’s something very haunting about the idea of captivity in stage productions, as seen in shows like Coyote on a Fence, Purgatorio, Two Rooms, Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me and Ulysses’ Crewmen. This week, Alchemist Theatre conjures an more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more

Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In his novel The Terror, Arthur Machen imagined that the animals, sickened by the carnage of World War I, turned on humankind with tooth and claw. Later, Daphne DuMaurier in a story adapted by Alfred Hitchcock thought the birds might strike at.. more

Jun 14, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The Los Angeles alt-rock bandDada peaked in 1992 with their car-crashing, store-robbing, Secret Paths, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

