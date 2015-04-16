Matthew Northey
Dreams, Nightmares and Peter Pan
This month, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Kelly Coffey’s Nightmares & Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan . The title makes reference to the fact that J.M. Barrie’s creation is generally seen to be something other than dark. The b.. more
Apr 16, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
'Nightmares and Lullabies'
Devoid of pixie dust and cloaked in shadow, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s newest production, Nightmares and Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan, is a look into the tortured mind of author J.M. Barrie. more
Dreamy Team for 'Nightmares and Lullabies'
Quite often when new shows get announced, it’s difficult to tell exactly what to expect. Nightmares and Lullabies sounded interesting from the start. It’s a Cooperative Performance Milwaukee program of work inspired by the works of J.M. Barrie, au.. more
Mar 18, 2015 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Soulstice’s Pop Opera
Soulstice Theatre stages the Wisconsin premiere of Bare: A Pop Opera. The story of a romance between two male students at a Catholic school is vividly brought to the stage in an emotionally immersive production. more
Feb 17, 2015 12:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bare: A Pop Opera with Soulstice Theatre
Several years before Spring Awakening , a musical debuted in LA which covered similar themes in a similar milieu. Bare: A Pop Opera concerns itself with the two gay high school students struggling through life in a private Catholic boarding school.. more
Jan 2, 2015 4:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Portrait Society’s ‘Postcard Survey Project’
Portraits on postcards—palladium postcard portraits, to be specific—reunite the 20th and 21st centuries in “J. Shimon and J. Lindemann: The Real Photo Postcard Survey Project,” the latest exhibition at Portrait Society Gallery (207 more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Cowboy Mouth
However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-’90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group’s rootsy alt-rock, and also their only song to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Holy Fuck w/ Nice Nice
A Toronto group not nearly as incendiary as their name suggests, Holy Fuck plays electronic music using only traditional live instrumentation, with no laptops, samples or drum programming. The band’s emphasis on live percussion gives their more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee