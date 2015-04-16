Matthew Northey

RSS

curtains_nightmaresandlullabies_sydonialucchesi.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sydonia Lucchesi

This month, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Kelly Coffey’s Nightmares & Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan . The title makes reference to the fact that J.M. Barrie’s creation is generally seen to be something other than dark. The b.. more

Apr 16, 2015 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

theaterrev_nightmaresandlullabies_sydonialucchesi.jpg.jpe

Devoid of pixie dust and cloaked in shadow, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s newest production, Nightmares and Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan, is a look into the tortured mind of author J.M. Barrie. more

Apr 14, 2015 11:05 AM Theater

curtains_nightmaresandlullabies.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Kelly Coffey

Quite often when new shows get announced, it’s difficult to tell exactly what to expect. Nightmares and Lullabies sounded interesting from the start. It’s a Cooperative Performance Milwaukee program of work inspired by the works of J.M. Barrie, au.. more

Mar 18, 2015 2:00 PM Theater

theaterreview_bare_apopopera.jpg.jpe

Photo by Sue Northey

Soulstice Theatre stages the Wisconsin premiere of Bare: A Pop Opera. The story of a romance between two male students at a Catholic school is vividly brought to the stage in an emotionally immersive production. more

Feb 17, 2015 12:45 PM Theater

curtains_bareapopopera.jpg.jpe

Several years before Spring Awakening , a musical debuted in LA which covered similar themes in a similar milieu. Bare: A Pop Opera concerns itself with the two gay high school students struggling through life in a private Catholic boarding school.. more

Jan 2, 2015 4:00 PM Theater

blogimage11493.jpe

Portraits on postcards—palladium postcard portraits, to be specific—reunite the 20th and 21st centuries in “J. Shimon and J. Lindemann: The Real Photo Postcard Survey Project,” the latest exhibition at Portrait Society Gallery (207 more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage11358.jpe

However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-’90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group’s rootsy alt-rock, and also their only song to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11100.jpe

A Toronto group not nearly as incendiary as their name suggests, Holy Fuck plays electronic music using only traditional live instrumentation, with no laptops, samples or drum programming. The band’s emphasis on live percussion gives their more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

