Matthew Sweet
Matthew Sweet w/ Gabe Dixon and David Ryan Harris @ Shank Hall
In a set that leaned heavily on his early ’90s output, power-pop master Matthew Sweet let his songs speak for himself. more
Sep 12, 2016 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 8-14
Indian Summer, WMSE’s Backyard BBQ and TosaFest give Milwaukeeans plenty of excuses to head outdoors. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 9-15
Veteran’s Park spends the weekend celebrating Asian culture, while Discovery World kicks off this year’s Fish Fry & A Flick film series. more
Jul 8, 2015 12:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Matthew Sweet Will Revisit "Girlfriend" at Shank Hall
It\'s been more than 20 years since Matthew Sweet, still reeling from his divorce, recorded his third album, <em>Girlfriend</em>, a modest modern-rock hit at the time that has since built up a reputation as one of the best power-pop albums of the .. more
Jun 19, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Can the Union Bill Be Rolled Back?
Jun 23, 2011 6:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Metalocalypse: Dethklok & Mastodon
It may seem strange that Brendon Small would follow up his brightly colored, kid-centric series “Home Movies” with the blood ’n’ guts-filled heavy metal send up “Metalacolypse,” but upon further thought, the progression more
Oct 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Matthew Sweet
Like so many musicians plucked from the underground at the height of the alternative-radio boom, Sweet soon fell back into obscurity, releasing a string softer, studio pop records gobbled up by his diehard fans but few others. A 2006 cov... more
Jun 25, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Danny Gokey Covers Lykke Li. Seriously.
Love it or hate it, the most popular show on television, "American Idol," is also the oddest show on television. In one of the show's most brazenly cheesy features, every week its contestants dress up in elaborate costumes to film a Ford commer.. more
Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Matthew Sweet
Sweet's forays into California-rock harmonies with the Thorns and '60s cover tunes Sunshine Lies ,CD Reviews more
Aug 24, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews