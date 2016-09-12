RSS

Matthew Sweet

matthew.jpg.jpg.jpe

In a set that leaned heavily on his early ’90s output, power-pop master Matthew Sweet let his songs speak for himself. more

Sep 12, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_matthewsweet.jpg.jpe

Indian Summer, WMSE’s Backyard BBQ and TosaFest give Milwaukeeans plenty of excuses to head outdoors. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:07 PM This Week in Milwaukee

revivalists_pc_alysse gafkjen.jpg.jpe

Veteran’s Park spends the weekend celebrating Asian culture, while Discovery World kicks off this year’s Fish Fry & A Flick film series. more

Jul 8, 2015 12:01 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage8369.jpe

It\'s been more than 20 years since Matthew Sweet, still reeling from his divorce, recorded his third album, <em>Girlfriend</em>, a modest modern-rock hit at the time that has since built up a reputation as one of the best power-pop albums of the .. more

Jun 19, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage7016.jpe

Jun 23, 2011 6:19 PM Daily Dose

blogimage8369.jpe

It may seem strange that Brendon Small would follow up his brightly colored, kid-centric series “Home Movies” with the blood ’n’ guts-filled heavy metal send up “Metalacolypse,” but upon further thought, the progression more

Oct 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7016.jpe

Like so many musicians plucked from the underground at the height of the alternative-radio boom, Sweet soon fell back into obscurity, releasing a string softer, studio pop records gobbled up by his diehard fans but few others. A 2006 cov... more

Jun 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage3388.jpe

Love it or hate it, the most popular show on television, "American Idol," is also the oddest show on television. In one of the show's most brazenly cheesy features, every week its contestants dress up in elaborate costumes to film a Ford commer.. more

Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3388.jpe

  Sweet's forays into California-rock harmonies with the Thorns and '60s cover tunes Sunshine Lies ,CD Reviews more

Aug 24, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES