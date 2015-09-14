Maturecrowdsinglesevents@Yahoo.C
Maharaja Restaurant Bringing Back Weekday Lunch Buffet
Maharaja Restaurant has been known for years as having one of the best lunch buffets in town. So, when the restaurant announced that they'd be switching over to a new lunch menu and do away with the beloved buffet, it created a stir. By popular .. more
Sep 14, 2015 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 2 Comments
New Bublr Bikes Stations Rolling Into UWM
There will come a day when Milwaukeeans forget what it was like before the ubiquity of Bublr's big bubbly blue bikes. Bublr Bikes plans on expanding its service to a myriad of new locations throughout the Milwaukee area in the not-to-distant futur.. more
Sep 14, 2015 5:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
PressureCast Ninety-Five: Pokémon Go Invades The Real World
Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video more
Sep 14, 2015 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Hellboy
The UWM Union Theatre’s semester-opening week continues with a 7 p.m. screening tonight of Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy , an ambitious adaptation of Mike Mignola’s fantasy-action comic that flaunts the same imaginative visuals as t more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alice Cooper w/ Brent James & The Contraband
Especially for younger listeners who weren’t around to hear “School’s Out” upon its original release, it’s difficult to think of Alice Cooper without remembering his cameo appearance as the benevolent American history teacher more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Soldier Turning the Desert Green in Iraq
Vincent High School graduate Capt. Calvin Fisher is a distinguished U.S. officer participating in an environmentally friendly project with Qahtan Kareem, CEO of the Alshefar Group. As the individual in charge of the Iraqi-Based Industrial Z... more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz Off the Cuff