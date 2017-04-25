Maureen Chobanoff
Sunset Playhouse’s ‘Dixie Swim Club’ a Comedy of Time and Friendship
In Sunset Playhouse’s light comedy of friendship, The Dixie Swim Club, women who became friends while swimming in school periodically meet-up to relax and swim in solitude at an idyllic beach cottage in North Carolina. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Women in the South/Women in Dublin
Apr 21, 2017 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Over The Cuckoo's Nest in Elm Grove
Quite a few years before Jack Nicholson took up the iconic role at the center of the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, there was a stage adaptation of Ken Kesey’s book that debuted on Broadway. The Sunset Playhouse brings the story to the stag.. more
Jan 22, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 3 Comments
Austen’s Inquiries Still Sizzle
Using Jennifer Le Blanc’s recent award-winning adaptation, Acacia Theatre presents an engaging production of Jane Austen’s Persuasion. The script fluidly combines direct address and dialogue to keep the audience abreast of the characters’ l... more
Jul 16, 2014 4:12 PM Selena Milewski Theater
The Anti-Business Governor
John Mitchell, President Richard Nixon’s attorney general who went to prison for his role in Watergate, gave one honest piece of political advice in his career. At the beginning of Nixon’s corrupt presidency, he said: “Watch what we do, more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Signaldrift w/ Casino Versus Japan and Nudge
Franz Buchholtz and John Goelzer of the Milwaukee duo Signaldrift task themselves with a high-stakes, high-reward challenge: creating wide- ranging, experimental electronic music that pays homage to a host of cerebral influences—including more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee