Mavis Staples
Joan Baez Does One for the Innocence Project
Folk legend Joan Baez reflects on her long history of activism. more
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 8-14
Indian Summer, WMSE’s Backyard BBQ and TosaFest give Milwaukeeans plenty of excuses to head outdoors. more
Mavis Staples: Livin’ On A High Note (Anti-/Epitaph)
Livin’ On a High Note is a culmination of the gospel, R&B, folk and other Americana strains that have distinguished various dimensions of Mavis Staples’ solo career as well as her previous tenure anchoring The Staple Singers. more
Take Me to the River, The Fourth War and More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
In I Believe in Unicorns Davina (Natalia Dyer) is a young teen with a vivid interior life. She slips into a bittersweet journey of emotional and sexual discovery with a dangerously attractive older boy in the latest film by director Leah Me... more
This Week in Milwaukee: June 18-24
It’s a huge weekend for outdoor festivals as Milwaukee prepares for The Rolling Stones and Summerfest. more
Mavis Staples @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino
Just try being glum around Mavis Staples. She radiates the kind of joy that can't help but put smiles on those around her, or so it seemed when she spread her brand of message music Friday night. “Message music” was a label commonly giv... more
