Mavis Staples

musicgateway_joanbaez_byjosephsinnott.jpg.jpe

Folk legend Joan Baez reflects on her long history of activism. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:13 PM Music Feature

twim_matthewsweet.jpg.jpe

Indian Summer, WMSE’s Backyard BBQ and TosaFest give Milwaukeeans plenty of excuses to head outdoors. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:07 PM This Week in Milwaukee

mavisstaples.jpg.jpe

Livin’ On a High Note is a culmination of the gospel, R&B, folk and other Americana strains that have distinguished various dimensions of Mavis Staples’ solo career as well as her previous tenure anchoring The Staple Singers. more

Apr 19, 2016 1:29 PM Album Reviews

takemetotheriver.jpg.jpe

In I Believe in Unicorns Davina (Natalia Dyer) is a young teen with a vivid interior life. She slips into a bittersweet journey of emotional and sexual discovery with a dangerously attractive older boy in the latest film by director Leah Me... more

Feb 9, 2016 2:51 PM Home Movies

twim_rollingstones.jpg.jpe

The Rolling Stones @ Marcus Amphitheater, June 23

It’s a huge weekend for outdoor festivals as Milwaukee prepares for The Rolling Stones and Summerfest. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:25 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage18460.jpe

Just try being glum around Mavis Staples. She radiates the kind of joy that can't help but put smiles on those around her, or so it seemed when she spread her brand of message music Friday night. “Message music” was a label commonly giv... more

Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

