Max Devereaux

Max Devereaux is a Milwaukee songwriter who makes audaciouslyarranged, partially campy, partially sincere songs with zero regard for traditional genreboundaries. Suko Pyramid’s Adrián Suchowolski is a Spanish songwriter who…does more or less th.. more

Sep 5, 2017 6:59 PM On Music

Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more

Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee songwriter Max Devereaux nurses an achy heart on his latest album, How To Show Love. more

Sep 8, 2015 4:13 PM Local Music 2 Comments

There was a time when lo-fi wasn’t a choice. Artists either had the money for a proper studio recording or they didn’t, and if they self-recorded on the cheap those shortcuts were bound to show. These days, of course, it doesn’t take a whole lot o.. more

Jul 24, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

