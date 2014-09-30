Max Yela
LGBT History Month
October is officially LGBT History Month. In fact, 2014 marks its 20th anniversary. Established in 1994, LGBT History Month celebrates the chronicle of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community and its struggle for identity, rig... more
Sep 30, 2014 7:19 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Tarkovsky’s Russian Nostalghia
Imagesfrom any Andrei Tarkovsky film might haunt your memory and imaginationforever—if you first shut down the twitching, agitated pace and sensoryoverload of contemporary life, putting yourself in a mental space where yo.. more
Jan 15, 2014 4:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Max Yela Heads UWM’s Special Collections
In 1994, Max Yela transferred to UW-Milwaukee from the Special Collections Department of the University of Delaware Library, becoming UWM’s first Special Collections librarian. Since then, he has established programs, events and services th... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff