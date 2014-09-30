RSS

Max Yela

1327054222lgbt flag.jpg.jpe

October is officially LGBT History Month. In fact, 2014 marks its 20th anniversary. Established in 1994, LGBT History Month celebrates the chronicle of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community and its struggle for identity, rig... more

Sep 30, 2014 7:19 PM Hear Me Out

 Imagesfrom any Andrei Tarkovsky film might haunt your memory and imaginationforever—if you first shut down the twitching, agitated pace and sensoryoverload of contemporary life, putting yourself in a mental space where yo.. more

Jan 15, 2014 4:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9872.jpe

In 1994, Max Yela transferred to UW-Milwaukee from the Special Collections Department of the University of Delaware Library, becoming UWM’s first Special Collections librarian. Since then, he has established programs, events and services th... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES