This Week in Milwaukee: June 15-21, 2017
Summer festival season hits its peak this weekend, with Polish Fest, HartFest and the Lakefront Festival of Art among the highlights. more
Jun 13, 2017 3:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Favorite Concerts of 2014
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we share some of our favorite Milwaukee concerts of 2014, fondly recalling for performances from Lorde, Rural Alberta Advantage, Maxwell, Miley Cyrus and Alvern.. more
Dec 18, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Your Mother is Doing What at Brenner Brewing Co.?
After a two-year hiatus, Your Mother Dances (YMD) is holding a hot fundraising burlesque party to help produce their upcoming May show, Back in Black (and purple) . The cabaret-style Burlesque Blowout! , scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 13 from 8-10 p.. more
Dec 12, 2014 7:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Maxwell Takes His Time
Just as quickly as the ’90s ushered in a new soul-music renaissance, the ’00s put that renaissance on hold, as some of neo-soul’s brightest talents retreated from the spotlight. Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo spent much of that decade off the gri... more
Jun 10, 2014 10:06 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Summer Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of civil conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer our annual summer concert preview, sharing the shows we're most excited to check out in the coming months. Among some of our.. more
May 8, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Maxwell Will Kick Off His 2014 "Summer Soulstice" Tour in Milwaukee
Maxwell may not be the most reclusive of all the great neo-soul singers—that honor still belongs to D'Angelo, for now—but he works at a mighty slow clip. With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-base.. more
Apr 21, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite, Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now, he willfully retreated from ... more
May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sharon Jones and the Dangers of Retro
This week's issue of the Shepherd features an interview with Sharon Jonesin which the revivalist soul singer objects to being called retro. "There’s nothing retro aboutSharon Jones," she tells L. Kent Wolgamott. "I was born in 1956. If I was 20 .. more
May 20, 2010 11:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Spring Jams: New R&B From YahZarah, Dondria and Miguel
Early spring weather has car windows rolled down all over the city, and to celebrate here are five recent songs from the worlds of commercial and sub-commercial R&B that will sound mighty good blaring out of them: YahZarah - ".. more
Apr 12, 2010 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hidden Gem: Indian Bazaar’s Restaurant
Talk about hidden treasures. Tucked at the rear of the Indian Bazaar grocery store (5254 S. 27th St.), located in an inconspicuous strip mall, is a sit-down, fast-food restaurant with counter service. Overlook the makeshift setting and plas... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
After the death of founding member Brian Reilly in 2000, and several other shakeups to the band's roster in the subsequent years, Reilly has cemented its lineup and its footing in the Milwaukee scene as one of the area’s most popular more
Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight at the Bradley Center at 7:30 p.m.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Let's Do It
Shepherd Express’ ,News Features more
Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
DNR Report
Although figure from the DNR are not released until tomorrow, preliminary estimates put th December 11-14 antlerless deer only gun hunt ,News more
Dec 1, 2008 12:00 AM Andy Vogel News
The Best R&B Albums of 2009
For the past couple decades, contemporary R&B has suffered an image problem. Hip-hop is largely to blame for that. In by the late '80s, the genre had adopted most of rap's bad qualities: the tougher-than-thou attitude, the sterile, mechanical beat.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music