RSS

Maxwell

twim_maxwell.jpg.jpe

Summer festival season hits its peak this weekend, with Polish Fest, HartFest and the Lakefront Festival of Art among the highlights. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:21 PM This Week in Milwaukee

lorde.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we share some of our favorite Milwaukee concerts of 2014, fondly recalling for performances from Lorde, Rural Alberta Advantage, Maxwell, Miley Cyrus and Alvern.. more

Dec 18, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

aroundmke_yourmotherdances.jpg.jpe

Your Mother Dances / Via Facebook

After a two-year hiatus, Your Mother Dances (YMD) is holding a hot fundraising burlesque party to help produce their upcoming May show, Back in Black (and purple) . The cabaret-style Burlesque Blowout! , scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 13 from 8-10 p.. more

Dec 12, 2014 7:25 PM Around MKE

maxwell.jpg.jpe

Just as quickly as the ’90s ushered in a new soul-music renaissance, the ’00s put that renaissance on hold, as some of neo-soul’s brightest talents retreated from the spotlight. Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo spent much of that decade off the gri... more

Jun 10, 2014 10:06 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of civil conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer our annual summer concert preview, sharing the shows we're most excited to check out in the coming months. Among some of our.. more

May 8, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

maxwell.jpg.jpe

Maxwell may not be the most reclusive of all the great neo-soul singers—that honor still belongs to D'Angelo, for now—but he works at a mighty slow clip. With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-base.. more

Apr 21, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite, Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now, he willfully retreated from ... more

May 27, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage5356.jpe

This week's issue of the Shepherd features an interview with Sharon Jonesin which the revivalist soul singer objects to being called retro. "There’s nothing retro aboutSharon Jones," she tells L. Kent Wolgamott. "I was born in 1956. If I was 20 .. more

May 20, 2010 11:02 AM On Music

blogimage5160.jpe

Early spring weather has car windows rolled down all over the city, and to celebrate here are five recent songs from the worlds of commercial and sub-commercial R&B that will sound mighty good blaring out of them: YahZarah - ".. more

Apr 12, 2010 12:49 PM On Music

blogimage10269.jpe

Talk about hidden treasures. Tucked at the rear of the Indian Bazaar grocery store (5254 S. 27th St.), located in an inconspicuous strip mall, is a sit-down, fast-food restaurant with counter service. Overlook the makeshift setting and plas... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage10208.jpe

After the death of founding member Brian Reilly in 2000, and several other shakeups to the band's roster in the subsequent years, Reilly has cemented its lineup and its footing in the Milwaukee scene as one of the area’s most popular more

Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5356.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight at the Bradley Center at 7:30 p.m.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Shepherd Express’ ,News Features more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Although figure from the DNR are not released until tomorrow, preliminary estimates put th December 11-14 antlerless deer only gun hunt ,News more

Dec 1, 2008 12:00 AM News

blogimage4686.jpe

For the past couple decades, contemporary R&B has suffered an image problem. Hip-hop is largely to blame for that. In by the late '80s, the genre had adopted most of rap's bad qualities: the tougher-than-thou attitude, the sterile, mechanical beat.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES