RSS

Mayor Tom Barrett

shermanparkmural.jpg.jpe

On Friday, August 4 from 4–5 p.m. the City of MilwaukeeDepartment of Neighborhood Services, Safe and Sound, and artist Tia Richardsonwill be hosting Community Paint Day with the Mayor at the “Sherman Park Rising”mural. Community Paint.. more

Aug 2, 2017 7:46 PM Around MKE

landmark90th8.jpg.jpe

Last night, Landmark Lanes celebrated its 90th anniversaryon Milwaukee’s East Side. In a time when a number of bars and restaurants areclosing in the area and the neighborhood is evolving at a rapid pace, Landmark,along with its neighbor.. more

May 18, 2017 4:51 PM Around MKE

mpdflynn.jpg.jpe

Now more than ever, it will be up to local police chiefs like Milwaukee’s Ed Flynn to make sure their officers are enforcing the law in accordance with the U.S. Constitution. more

Apr 11, 2017 1:52 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

a+egateway_bastiledays_b.jpg.jpe

Dreamed of seeing the Eiffel Tower? Hankering for a handcrafted beignet or crêpe? Want to watch waiters and waitresses race while balancing full wine glasses on a tray? Then look no further than Milwaukee, home to one of the nation’s larges... more

Jul 12, 2016 2:25 PM A&E Feature

Mayor Tom Barrett has declared Sept. 18, 2014, “WisconsinHumane Society Day,” recognizing the organization’s 135th anniversary andsuccesses in 2014.The WisconsinHuman Society (WHS) President and CEO Anne Reed stated in a press release,“Th.. more

Sep 18, 2014 8:36 PM Around MKE

news1.jpg.jpe

Mayor Tom Barrett presented a proclamation to the Shepherd Express’ publisher/editor Louis Fortis and Arts and Entertainment editor David Luhrssen on the 10th anniversary of their founding the Milwaukee International Film Festival, which ra... more

Nov 6, 2013 1:54 AM News Features

tigernite.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's Tigernite bill themselves as a "glam party rock band," and they make good on that promise of fun. This summer the quartet released their debut EP, Nites At The Compound , a swaggering, riff-heavy 14 minutes of rock 'n' roll that would .. more

Oct 17, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

There have been few major classical stars at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in recent seasons. The sell-out audience last Wednesday night was especially eager to hear legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman more

Jan 24, 2013 3:29 PM Classical Music

 MarilynMonroe was a Gemini, psychologically as well as astrologically. She took to herditsy, sexy Hollywood image like a kitten to cream, and yet she took college coursesin history and art and was an avid devourer of literature, classic andco.. more

Nov 12, 2012 8:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Quite often, promo pics for upcoming shows give me something to post into a blog . . . and they look really nice next to a print review, but occasionally there are some that go beyond that and they end up hanging out on my desktop for a bit long.. more

Aug 15, 2012 3:52 AM Theater

blogimage8164.jpe

Bon Iver was the big winner at last night\'s 32nd Annual WAMI Awards, taking home top honors in two top categories, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. The awards were held last night Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, but as usu.. more

Apr 16, 2012 3:45 PM On Music

<p> The Doors compressed more creativity into four years than most rock bands can manage in four decades. Of course, theirs was an unusually fertile cultural period and not everything they recorded ranks with greatness. Still, the best of their m.. more

Feb 5, 2012 3:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

\nThe Alchemist Theatre will be holding auditions for a number of brand new theatre shows and kind of a weird musical. Here’s a look\nFREE 2 B YOU & MEokay just hearing that title shoots a melody into my head from grade school that I’d rather not .. more

Dec 15, 2011 2:18 PM Theater

blogimage6767.jpe

After a rough summer that found him struggling with continued conflicts in his band, Fresh Cut Collective, and being fired from his day job at Alterra Coffee, Milwaukee rapper Adebisi moved to New York on a whim last August. "I was struggling in M.. more

Apr 13, 2011 3:39 PM On Music

blogimage13765.jpe

When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more

Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13653.jpe

A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more

Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I had kind of an odd experience at the Milwaukee Rep’s Laurel and Hardy  last night. There's a point in the show where the two share a soda. I'd never seen the bit before, but I anticipated the punch line well before it was uttered. The audie.. more

Sep 27, 2010 8:18 PM Theater

blogimage10709.jpe

Insect species, which outnumber every other animal species on Earth, inspire a sense of both fascination and fear. Interestingly, the psychological implications of observing insects—whether they are considered beautiful, intriguing, disgust... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The fund-raiser for CityYear Milwaukee (CYM), a mentoring program under AmeriCorps’ Shepherd ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Runners-up:Sen. Russ Feingold, County Executive Scott Walker,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES