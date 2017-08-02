Mayor Tom Barrett
Community Paint Day with Mayor Tom Barrett Announced at Sherman Park Mural
On Friday, August 4 from 4–5 p.m. the City of MilwaukeeDepartment of Neighborhood Services, Safe and Sound, and artist Tia Richardsonwill be hosting Community Paint Day with the Mayor at the “Sherman Park Rising”mural. Community Paint.. more
Aug 2, 2017 7:46 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Landmark Lanes Celebrates 90 Years
Last night, Landmark Lanes celebrated its 90th anniversaryon Milwaukee’s East Side. In a time when a number of bars and restaurants areclosing in the area and the neighborhood is evolving at a rapid pace, Landmark,along with its neighbor.. more
May 18, 2017 4:51 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Chief Ed Flynn and the Future of Constitutional Policing
Now more than ever, it will be up to local police chiefs like Milwaukee’s Ed Flynn to make sure their officers are enforcing the law in accordance with the U.S. Constitution. more
Apr 11, 2017 1:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Bastille Days Celebrates 35 Years
Dreamed of seeing the Eiffel Tower? Hankering for a handcrafted beignet or crêpe? Want to watch waiters and waitresses race while balancing full wine glasses on a tray? Then look no further than Milwaukee, home to one of the nation’s larges... more
Jul 12, 2016 2:25 PM Amanda Sullivan A&E Feature
Mayor Barrett Proclaimed Today ‘Wisconsin Humane Society Day’
Mayor Tom Barrett has declared Sept. 18, 2014, “WisconsinHumane Society Day,” recognizing the organization’s 135th anniversary andsuccesses in 2014.The WisconsinHuman Society (WHS) President and CEO Anne Reed stated in a press release,“Th.. more
Sep 18, 2014 8:36 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Honoring the Milwaukee International Film Festival
Mayor Tom Barrett presented a proclamation to the Shepherd Express’ publisher/editor Louis Fortis and Arts and Entertainment editor David Luhrssen on the 10th anniversary of their founding the Milwaukee International Film Festival, which ra... more
Nov 6, 2013 1:54 AM John Schneider News Features
Stream "Tarantula," the New Single from Milwaukee's "Party Rock" Band Tigernite
Milwaukee's Tigernite bill themselves as a "glam party rock band," and they make good on that promise of fun. This summer the quartet released their debut EP, Nites At The Compound , a swaggering, riff-heavy 14 minutes of rock 'n' roll that would .. more
Oct 17, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
MSO’s Rhapsody and Lincoln
There have been few major classical stars at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in recent seasons. The sell-out audience last Wednesday night was especially eager to hear legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman more
Jan 24, 2013 3:29 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Fragments of Marilyn
MarilynMonroe was a Gemini, psychologically as well as astrologically. She took to herditsy, sexy Hollywood image like a kitten to cream, and yet she took college coursesin history and art and was an avid devourer of literature, classic andco.. more
Nov 12, 2012 8:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Images reflecting into the dawn of the new season
Quite often, promo pics for upcoming shows give me something to post into a blog . . . and they look really nice next to a print review, but occasionally there are some that go beyond that and they end up hanging out on my desktop for a bit long.. more
Aug 15, 2012 3:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bon Iver, Trapper Schoepp, Naima Adedapo Win WAMI Awards
Bon Iver was the big winner at last night\'s 32nd Annual WAMI Awards, taking home top honors in two top categories, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. The awards were held last night Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, but as usu.. more
Apr 16, 2012 3:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jim Morrison's Epitaph
<p> The Doors compressed more creativity into four years than most rock bands can manage in four decades. Of course, theirs was an unusually fertile cultural period and not everything they recorded ranks with greatness. Still, the best of their m.. more
Feb 5, 2012 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Alchemist Auditions
\nThe Alchemist Theatre will be holding auditions for a number of brand new theatre shows and kind of a weird musical. Here’s a look\nFREE 2 B YOU & MEokay just hearing that title shoots a melody into my head from grade school that I’d rather not .. more
Dec 15, 2011 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Adebisi Drops "The Blaxploitation" Mixtape from New York
After a rough summer that found him struggling with continued conflicts in his band, Fresh Cut Collective, and being fired from his day job at Alterra Coffee, Milwaukee rapper Adebisi moved to New York on a whim last August. "I was struggling in M.. more
Apr 13, 2011 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris
When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more
Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art in Clay
A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Laurel And Hardy: The Soda Gag
I had kind of an odd experience at the Milwaukee Rep’s Laurel and Hardy last night. There's a point in the show where the two share a soda. I'd never seen the bit before, but I anticipated the punch line well before it was uttered. The audie.. more
Sep 27, 2010 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Discover ‘All the Buzz’ at Racine Art Museum
Insect species, which outnumber every other animal species on Earth, inspire a sense of both fascination and fear. Interestingly, the psychological implications of observing insects—whether they are considered beautiful, intriguing, disgust... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
The fund-raiser for CityYear Milwaukee (CYM), a mentoring program under AmeriCorps’ Shepherd ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Milwaukee's Most Trusted Public Official
Runners-up:Sen. Russ Feingold, County Executive Scott Walker,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Best of Milwaukee 2009