Mayoral Takeover
All Hands on Deck 2016
No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Global Union's 2013 Lineup is Typically Worldly
Aug 13, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Tamara Grigsby: ‘Light Always Prevails’
The good news is that after giving everyone a big scare this past year, state Rep. Tamara Grigsby is in good health and “feeling wonderful.”The bad news is that Grigsby more
Dec 26, 2012 3:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Jim Morrison's Epitaph
<p> The Doors compressed more creativity into four years than most rock bands can manage in four decades. Of course, theirs was an unusually fertile cultural period and not everything they recorded ranks with greatness. Still, the best of their m.. more
Feb 5, 2012 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Doyle Blames Milwaukee for State’s $0 from the Fed’s Race to the Top: UPDATED
Mar 4, 2010 5:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Who’s Pulling the MPS Takeover Strings?
Williams is the executive director of the affiliatedgroups named Democrats for Education Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,None more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Both Sides of the MPS Mayoral Takeover
While everyone seems to agreethat Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) faces serious Shepherd. ,News Features more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Barrett Aide Pat Curley on MPS Takeover Attempt
MPS Board President Michael Bonds resigned from Mayor Barretts MPS Innovation and Improvement Advisory Council yesterday, which seemed to catch Team Barrett off guard. Bonds abrupt announcement was to protest private conversations the mayor, Gov.. more
Aug 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Exclusive: MPS President Bonds Resigns from Mayor's Advisory Council
MPS Board President Michael Bonds has submitted a letter to Mayor Tom Barrett announcing his decision to resign from Barrett’s appointed MPS Innovation and Improvement Advisory Committee “immediately.” I just got off the ph.. more
Aug 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Why Does the Journal Sentinel Hate Voters?
The Journal Sentinel has just printed an editorial bemoaning the fact that the new school board president, Michael Bonds, proposed a number of changes that did not pass by a majority of the board. The Journal Sentinel was highly critical of one of.. more
May 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The White Tie Affair
To hear The White Tie Affair, who play the Rave tonight at 7 p.m., spin it, this young Illinois band has revolutionized rock music by pairing it with dance beats—never mind that on any given night the,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Animation Show
The 2008 installment of The Animation Show, the country’s last major touring animation festival, is the first not to include contributions from festival founders Mike Judge (the “Beavis and Butt,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Man On Wire
In 1974, high-wire artist Philippe Petit performed the most amazing tight-rope walk in the Man On Wire ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Sick of Sarah
Don’t confuse the Minneapolis all-girl pop-punk outfit Sick of Sarah with The Donnas. Sick of Sarah rarely confines themselves solely to punk conventions, instead opting for periodic slowdowns where l,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments