On Songs of Resilience, vocalist and songwriter Simrit Kaur (born in Greece and raised in the American South) transmutes a young lifetime of influences into dreamy rock music hailing from similar places as Mazzy Star and Loreena McKennitt. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:01 PM Album Reviews

Former Mazzy Star singer (or perhaps sometimes Mazzy Star singer, depending on whether you believe the group actually broke up) Hope Sandoval will play a Oct. 4 concert at the Pabst Theater, according to the singer's Web site. This Septe.. more

Aug 19, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

