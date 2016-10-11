Mazzy Star
Simrit: Songs of Resilience
On Songs of Resilience, vocalist and songwriter Simrit Kaur (born in Greece and raised in the American South) transmutes a young lifetime of influences into dreamy rock music hailing from similar places as Mazzy Star and Loreena McKennitt. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:01 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Mazzy Star's Hope Sandoval to Play Pabst Theater
Former Mazzy Star singer (or perhaps sometimes Mazzy Star singer, depending on whether you believe the group actually broke up) Hope Sandoval will play a Oct. 4 concert at the Pabst Theater, according to the singer's Web site. This Septe.. more
Aug 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Richie Havens
Almost 40 years after he opened Woodstock with a mesmerizing three-hour performance, becom Nobody Left to Crown ,CD Reviews more
Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews