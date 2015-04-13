RSS

Mca

thenextstepvol2.jpg.jpe

With The Next Step, Optimism Vaccine writers Shawn Glinis and Stephen Kohlmann areattempting to take a magnifying glass to that precarious moment when a bandmust acknowledge their new-found popular and critical success and negotiate theheavy bu.. more

Apr 13, 2015 7:20 PM Around MKE

eric_blowtorch_beastie_boys.jpg.jpe

Eric Blowtorch photo credit: Irma RomÃ¡n

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Eric “Blowtorch” Beaumont has been a fixture in the Milwaukee music,Music Feature more

Sep 8, 2014 2:35 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

“ScreenDance” offers an opportunity to relax outdoors on a summer night on lawn chairs or blankets while enjoying nine short, handpicked contemporary dance films on a large screen beside the Milwaukee River. Curated by Luc Vanier of UW-Milw... more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage4020.jpe

Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4020.jpe

Bernard LeCorn, runningagainst two others for the school board in Ocala, Fla., decla Ocala Star-Banner ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES