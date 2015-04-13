Mca
The Next Step Vol. 2
With The Next Step, Optimism Vaccine writers Shawn Glinis and Stephen Kohlmann areattempting to take a magnifying glass to that precarious moment when a bandmust acknowledge their new-found popular and critical success and negotiate theheavy bu.. more
Apr 13, 2015 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Influenced: Eric Blowtorch on Learning to Respect the Beastie Boys
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Eric “Blowtorch” Beaumont has been a fixture in the Milwaukee music,Music Feature more
Sep 8, 2014 2:35 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature 1 Comments
Outdoors ‘ScreenDance’ Combines Dance, Film
“ScreenDance” offers an opportunity to relax outdoors on a summer night on lawn chairs or blankets while enjoying nine short, handpicked contemporary dance films on a large screen beside the Milwaukee River. Curated by Luc Vanier of UW-Milw... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Beastie Boys' Adam Yauch Diagnosed with Tumor, Cancels Concerts
Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
To a Certain Degree
Bernard LeCorn, runningagainst two others for the school board in Ocala, Fla., decla Ocala Star-Banner ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE