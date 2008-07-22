Mea Culpa Monday
Mea culpa Monday: Tuesday technical problem edition
If you have never heard of Mainichi Shimbun, you are (a) unaware that the Japanese Newspaper is the fourth largest in the world and (b) not a big fan of stories about odd Japanese sex practices. The English site, called the Mainichi Daily News, wa.. more
Jul 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Mea culpa Monday: The very model of a modern major journalist
To say that the suicide of model Ruslana Korshunova has been sensationalized might be an understatement. Like soldiers on the battlefield, the model was given a posthumous field promotion to “supermodel” by many headlines. But while upping Korshun.. more
Jun 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Tua culpa Tuesday: The genuine article
Mea culpa Monday’s sibling, Tua culpa Tuesday tracks the best accusation of the media that doesn’t result in a correction. Who is the most not JT LeRoy? The JT LeRoy saga was a high-brow version of the James Frey scandal. Both unfolded within da.. more
Jun 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Tua Culpa Tuesday: Rubber v. Glue
Mea Culpa Mondays was started as a weekly feature to track the most interesting media apologies. It dates back to the first, now defunct, Shepherd Express website – the original posts are lost to the internet and confined on my hard drive. So trus.. more
May 20, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Tua Culpa Tues.: No (CBS) news is good news
Bad news for Katie Couric last week, when her CBS Evening News set a record for the lowest weekly ratings by a network newscast recorded under the current system of ratings. It sounds a lot worst than it is – largely because this week, she has set.. more
Apr 29, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Mea Culpa Monday: the Lonely Planet gets nowhere fast edition
If you didn’t do research on a country you didn’t visit, you are as qualified to write travel guides for Lonely Planet as presumably-former staffer Thomas Kohnstamm. Kohnstamm’s upcoming book Do Travel Writer’s Go To Hell acknowledges his career o.. more
Apr 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Me Culpa Monday: Vodka La Raza Edition
Absolut Vodka came under fire last week for an advertisement run in magazines south of the border claiming that in an Absolut World, John McCain lives in Mexico. Today, the creator of the now defunct campaign apologized for .. more
Apr 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Mea Culpa Monday: the Notorious U.W.G.B. edition
With the coming of April Fools, newspapers and magazines traditionally incorporate pranks into their pages as a way of showing their readers: (1) that the newspaper has a sense of humor and (2) that paying the cover price was an absolute waste of .. more
Mar 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Southeastern Exposure
If Walker Evans' document of tenant farmers in 1930s Alabama were stripped of its human e Crime. ,Art more
Mar 23, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts
Elvis Costello
Elvis Costello’s already enormous back catalog has just expanded.Although all of th Deluxe Edition ,CD Reviews more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Mea Culpa Monday: The longest correction ever edition
It may be the longest newspaper correction you’ll ever see. Last week, The Las Vegas Sun devoted 535 words, nine full paragraphs explaining six distinct ways the article manipulated statistics, misreported facts, and improperly generated sources t.. more
Mar 9, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Premature Passover
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I heard the news,Art for Art's Sake more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Mea Culpa Monday: The cat got their tongue edition
Never say copy editors don’t have a sense of humor. They’re so funny that one editor has been fired and another suspended after a joke in California’s North County Times went haywire. The two editors altered one word in an AP story .. more
Mar 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Marquette University’s Foreign Film Festival
Marquette University’s Foreign Film Festival continues tonight with two screenings. Water ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sia
Beneath her deceptively small frame and her little-girl haircut, singer Sia boasts a surp Some People Have Real Problems ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sustainable Communities
John Revord - Photo by Don Rask What is the network’s goal? ,Off the Cuff more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Off the Cuff
Holy Ghosts
Certain Pentecostal sects have an odd way of proving their faith: They do so by handling Holy Ghosts ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
They Might Be Giants
TheyMight Be Giants hav No! ,CD Reviews more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Mea Culpa Monday: $1 billion of schadenfreude edition
If there’s one thing that America hates, it’s lawyers. Or prescription drug companies who jack up prices. Or me. Nearly all three of those were embarrassed by the New York Times over the past two weeks, when Eli Lily law firmPepper Hamilton email.. more
Feb 11, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Mea Culpa Super Tuesday: YoMomma Bin Barack edition
With the astute political climate that surrounds today's Super Tuesday everybody-but-Wisconsin's primary extravaganza, it's hard not to begin thinking about where your own vote might go. By now, you've read the endorsements: The Times (NY) went wi.. more
Feb 5, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE