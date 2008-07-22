RSS

Mea Culpa Monday

If you have never heard of Mainichi Shimbun, you are (a) unaware that the Japanese Newspaper is the fourth largest in the world and (b) not a big fan of stories about odd Japanese sex practices. The English site, called the Mainichi Daily News, wa.. more

Jul 22, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

To say that the suicide of model Ruslana Korshunova has been sensationalized might be an understatement. Like soldiers on the battlefield, the model was given a posthumous field promotion to “supermodel” by many headlines. But while upping Korshun.. more

Jun 30, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

Mea culpa Monday’s sibling, Tua culpa Tuesday tracks the best accusation of the media that doesn’t result in a correction. Who is the most not JT LeRoy? The JT LeRoy saga was a high-brow version of the James Frey scandal. Both unfolded within da.. more

Jun 3, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

Mea Culpa Mondays was started as a weekly feature to track the most interesting media apologies. It dates back to the first, now defunct, Shepherd Express website – the original posts are lost to the internet and confined on my hard drive. So trus.. more

May 20, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

Bad news for Katie Couric last week, when her CBS Evening News set a record for the lowest weekly ratings by a network newscast recorded under the current system of ratings. It sounds a lot worst than it is – largely because this week, she has set.. more

Apr 29, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

If you didn’t do research on a country you didn’t visit, you are as qualified to write travel guides for Lonely Planet as presumably-former staffer Thomas Kohnstamm. Kohnstamm’s upcoming book Do Travel Writer’s Go To Hell acknowledges his career o.. more

Apr 14, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

Absolut Vodka came under fire last week for an advertisement run in magazines south of the border claiming that in an Absolut World, John McCain lives in Mexico.                    Today, the creator of the now defunct campaign apologized for .. more

Apr 7, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

With the coming of April Fools, newspapers and magazines traditionally incorporate pranks into their pages as a way of showing their readers: (1) that the newspaper has a sense of humor and (2) that paying the cover price was an absolute waste of .. more

Mar 31, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

If Walker Evans' document of tenant farmers in 1930s Alabama were stripped of its human e Crime. ,Art more

Mar 23, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Elvis Costello’s already enormous back catalog has just expanded.Although all of th Deluxe Edition ,CD Reviews more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

It may be the longest newspaper correction you’ll ever see. Last week, The Las Vegas Sun devoted 535 words, nine full paragraphs explaining six distinct ways the article manipulated statistics, misreported facts, and improperly generated sources t.. more

Mar 9, 2008 5:00 AM Around MKE

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I heard the news,Art for Art's Sake more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Never say copy editors don’t have a sense of humor. They’re so funny that one editor has been fired and another suspended after a joke in California’s North County Times went haywire. The two editors altered one word in an AP story .. more

Mar 3, 2008 5:00 AM Around MKE

Marquette University’s Foreign Film Festival continues tonight with two screenings. Water ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Beneath her deceptively small frame and her little-girl haircut, singer Sia boasts a surp Some People Have Real Problems ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

John Revord - Photo by Don Rask What is the network’s goal? ,Off the Cuff more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Certain Pentecostal sects have an odd way of proving their faith: They do so by handling Holy Ghosts ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

TheyMight Be Giants hav No! ,CD Reviews more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

If there’s one thing that America hates, it’s lawyers. Or prescription drug companies who jack up prices. Or me. Nearly all three of those were embarrassed by the New York Times over the past two weeks, when Eli Lily law firmPepper Hamilton email.. more

Feb 11, 2008 5:00 AM Around MKE

With the astute political climate that surrounds today's Super Tuesday everybody-but-Wisconsin's primary extravaganza, it's hard not to begin thinking about where your own vote might go. By now, you've read the endorsements: The Times (NY) went wi.. more

Feb 5, 2008 5:00 AM Around MKE

