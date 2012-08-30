Melissa Czarnik
Local Hip-Hop Round-Up: AUTOMatic, Yo-Dot, SPEAK Easy, Klassik
Milwaukee is on the brink of what could be a banner fall for local hip-hop. Here are some recent samples from some of the city's most anticipated local rap albums: Following their awesome boogie-funk joint "Move" earlier this summer, the rapper/pr.. more
Aug 30, 2012
Melissa Czarnik Begins Fundraising for a Residency in France
Melissa Czarnik is planning on recording a new album in France this spring, and she\'s turning to fans to help her fund the project. The local rapper/poet has been accepted to a two-month residency program in Maranay-Sur-Seine, a commune about an .. more
Jan 26, 2012
Melissa Czarnik
After a WMSE-born EP with The Eric Mire Band last year, Milwaukee rapper Melissa Czarnik properly follows up her 2008 studio debut, Strawberry Cadillac, with an even more assured effort that keeps up the fruit-related titular theme. Mire's ... more
Sep 20, 2010
El Salvador Restaurant’s Homeland Favorites
El Salvador Restaurant is located in the shadows ofthe landmark St. Josaphat’s Basilica, in a building that once housed PolonezRestaurant. The interior has changed since then, featuring one front diningroom with tile floors and a large pain... more
Nov 3, 2009
Green Remodeling: Carpet
There's the obvious reasons to avoid wall-to-wall beige berber... boring comes to mind. But personal opinion aside, there are many other non-aesthetic reasons to step out of your carpet comfort zone. Synthetic fiber carpets and carpet pad.. more
Jul 24, 2009
Melissa Czarnik
Poetry slams and rap battles: The former led to the latter for Milwaukee's Melissa Strawberry ,CD Reviews more
Oct 10, 2008