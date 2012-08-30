RSS

Melissa Czarnik

blogimage8582.jpe

Milwaukee is on the brink of what could be a banner fall for local hip-hop. Here are some recent samples from some of the city's most anticipated local rap albums: Following their awesome boogie-funk joint "Move" earlier this summer, the rapper/pr.. more

Aug 30, 2012 7:30 PM On Music

blogimage7855.jpe

Melissa Czarnik is planning on recording a new album in France this spring, and she\'s turning to fans to help her fund the project. The local rapper/poet has been accepted to a two-month residency program in Maranay-Sur-Seine, a commune about an .. more

Jan 26, 2012 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage12253.jpe

After a WMSE-born EP with The Eric Mire Band last year, Milwaukee rapper Melissa Czarnik properly follows up her 2008 studio debut, Strawberry Cadillac, with an even more assured effort that keeps up the fruit-related titular theme. Mire's ... more

Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage8582.jpe

El Salvador Restaurant is located in the shadows ofthe landmark St. Josaphat’s Basilica, in a building that once housed PolonezRestaurant. The interior has changed since then, featuring one front diningroom with tile floors and a large pain... more

Nov 3, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage4046.jpe

There's the obvious reasons to avoid wall-to-wall beige berber... boring comes to mind. But personal opinion aside, there are many other non-aesthetic reasons to step out of your carpet comfort zone.   Synthetic fiber carpets and carpet pad.. more

Jul 24, 2009 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

blogimage4046.jpe

  Poetry slams and rap battles: The former led to the latter for Milwaukee's Melissa Strawberry ,CD Reviews more

Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES