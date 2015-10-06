RSS

Melissa Etheridge

twim_gwar.jpg.jpe

A popular podcast, a comically bloody metal band, a crew of rising comedians and some rock-star magicians swing through Milwaukee this week. more

Oct 6, 2015 7:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

steve cole 2.jpg.jpe

Reverbnation.com

Milwaukee's newest jazz club, Mr. J's Jazz Lounge, has been building up a solid track record for putting on great shows.This Friday may be their biggest get yet, as celebrated jazz saxophonist Steve Cole makes his first appearance at Mr. J's.Steve.. more

Jul 13, 2015 9:19 PM Sponsored Content

jabaridraft.jpg.jpe

Eric Engelbart

The Milwaukee Bucks are like the NBA version of Friday Night Lights at the moment.  The team is just coming off of a playoff season with a new coach who was a Hall of Fame caliber NBA player, a season in which the team's much-lauded, great hope of.. more

Jun 24, 2015 8:20 PM Milwaukee Bucks

blogimage11838.jpe

The daughter of a psychology teacher and a computer consultant, rock singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge attended Boston’s Berklee College of Music before heading to Los Angeles to pursue a music career. Signed by Island Records...The daugh... more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11769.jpe

Melissa Etheridge’s heart beats with a courage and conviction unmatched by most performers. But the musician’s greatest strength may be her ability to look within and embrace herself as she is, something that has given her a unique niche in... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES