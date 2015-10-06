Melissa Etheridge
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 8-14
A popular podcast, a comically bloody metal band, a crew of rising comedians and some rock-star magicians swing through Milwaukee this week. more
Oct 6, 2015 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Jazz Great Steve Cole to Play Mr. J's Lounge
Milwaukee's newest jazz club, Mr. J's Jazz Lounge, has been building up a solid track record for putting on great shows.This Friday may be their biggest get yet, as celebrated jazz saxophonist Steve Cole makes his first appearance at Mr. J's.Steve.. more
Jul 13, 2015 9:19 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Bucks Draft Preview
The Milwaukee Bucks are like the NBA version of Friday Night Lights at the moment. The team is just coming off of a playoff season with a new coach who was a Hall of Fame caliber NBA player, a season in which the team's much-lauded, great hope of.. more
Jun 24, 2015 8:20 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks
Melissa Etheridge
The daughter of a psychology teacher and a computer consultant, rock singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge attended Boston’s Berklee College of Music before heading to Los Angeles to pursue a music career. Signed by Island Records...The daugh... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Melissa Etheridge Sings Her Own Truth
Melissa Etheridge’s heart beats with a courage and conviction unmatched by most performers. But the musician’s greatest strength may be her ability to look within and embrace herself as she is, something that has given her a unique niche in... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature