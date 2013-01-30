The Men Who Stare At Goats
Inspiration on Display: Elaine Erickson Gallery's "Eye of the Beholder"
A crowd gathered at the Marshall Building’s Elaine EricksonGallery on one Saturday afternoon in January. They waited to listen to GeorgeSanquist and Yong-ran Zhu discuss their silver gelatin prints in the exhibition“Eye of the Beholder.”Ow.. more
Jan 30, 2013 12:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Rumors of secret psychic warfare projects are the basis for The Men Who Stare at Goats. An often-broad comedy spoofing everything from men’s movement nostrums to ecological good sense, and anything with a whiff of hippie idealism or New Age... more
Nov 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Noneof them happens to play the film’s hapless protagonist. That duty falls to Ewan The Men Who ,Film more
Nov 5, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews