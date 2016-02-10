RSS

Men

some men script.jpg.jpe

Playwright Terence McNally is probably best-known for Corpus Christie --his controversial stage drama about Jesus and his apostles as gay men in contemporary Texas. His comic drama Some Men is a series of scenes exploring the lives and attit.. more

Feb 10, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

social_top5reasonsmilwaukeewomensucceed.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Milwaukee is thriving. Why? Because it’s filled hard-working,passionate, citizens devoted to making our community a better place to live, workand play. In anticipation of our Woman Up! Festival Feb. 7, we’ve written up the top five qualities tha.. more

Jan 29, 2015 6:41 PM Around MKE

the men.jpg.jpe

The Men’s approach to music favors growth and movement, reflecting an aversion to the stagnation that could so easily trouble a lesser band. The band’s early releases offer a post-punk squall,,Concert Reviews more

Apr 14, 2014 11:49 AM Concert Reviews

canopies miss you now.jpg.jpe

If we know one thing about Canopies it's that they don't work fast. It's been nearly three years since the Milwaukee psych-pop group released its head-turning self-titled EP, a kaleidoscopic swirl of modern sounds realized through vintage instrume.. more

Feb 18, 2014 5:30 PM On Music

miley cyrus john kricfalusi bangerz cartoon tour use.jpg.jpe

This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more

Jan 29, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

themen.jpg.jpe

Listening to the roto-rooting squeal of “Grave Desecration,” a track from The Men’s 2010 album Immaculada, you’d never guess that three years later the band would be releasing an EP recorded around a campfire in the more

Oct 13, 2013 9:59 PM Music Feature

blogimage12482.jpe

For all of its unforgivable flaws, Greil Marcus’ When That Rough God Goes Riding: Listening to Van Morrison (PublicAffairs) does have an innovative and evocative manner about it. The most significant success is its form. Twenty-three chapte... more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Last week, I facilitated a sexuality education workshop for a group of college students, which I ended, as usual, by collecting and answering anonymous questions. I asked students to write either a question or their favorite sex fact on an ... more

Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

blogimage9921.jpe

Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions more

Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Sunset Playhouse has announced that it will be holding open auditions for its production of Inspecting Carola comedy inspired by Gogol’s The Government Inspector. The Daniel J. Sullivan comedy is set in a Midwestern theatre preparing to put o.. more

Sep 18, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

In late October a few years ago I was teaching an undergraduate seminar on gender and sexu Mean Girls ,SEXPress more

Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Sexpress 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES