Auditions for SOME MEN
Playwright Terence McNally is probably best-known for Corpus Christie --his controversial stage drama about Jesus and his apostles as gay men in contemporary Texas. His comic drama Some Men is a series of scenes exploring the lives and attit.. more
Feb 10, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Top 5 Reasons Milwaukee Women Succeed
Milwaukee is thriving. Why? Because it’s filled hard-working,passionate, citizens devoted to making our community a better place to live, workand play. In anticipation of our Woman Up! Festival Feb. 7, we’ve written up the top five qualities tha.. more
Jan 29, 2015 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Men w/ Absolutely and Midnight Reruns @ Cactus Club
The Men’s approach to music favors growth and movement, reflecting an aversion to the stagnation that could so easily trouble a lesser band. The band’s early releases offer a post-punk squall,,Concert Reviews more
Apr 14, 2014 11:49 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Stream Canopies' Glorious New Space Jam "Miss You Now"
If we know one thing about Canopies it's that they don't work fast. It's been nearly three years since the Milwaukee psych-pop group released its head-turning self-titled EP, a kaleidoscopic swirl of modern sounds realized through vintage instrume.. more
Feb 18, 2014 5:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2014 Winter/Spring Milwaukee Concert Preview
This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more
Jan 29, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Men Trade Wild Rock ’n’ Roll for Rustic Pleasures
Listening to the roto-rooting squeal of “Grave Desecration,” a track from The Men’s 2010 album Immaculada, you’d never guess that three years later the band would be releasing an EP recorded around a campfire in the more
Oct 13, 2013 9:59 PM Joe Guszkowski Music Feature
Confessional Angle Hinders ‘Listening to Van Morrison’
For all of its unforgivable flaws, Greil Marcus’ When That Rough God Goes Riding: Listening to Van Morrison (PublicAffairs) does have an innovative and evocative manner about it. The most significant success is its form. Twenty-three chapte... more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Do Men Enjoy Sex More Than Women?
Last week, I facilitated a sexuality education workshop for a group of college students, which I ended, as usual, by collecting and answering anonymous questions. I asked students to write either a question or their favorite sex fact on an ... more
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Broadminded: Confessions
Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions more
Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Auditions for Inspecting Carol In Elm Grove
The Sunset Playhouse has announced that it will be holding open auditions for its production of Inspecting Carola comedy inspired by Gogol’s The Government Inspector. The Daniel J. Sullivan comedy is set in a Midwestern theatre preparing to put o.. more
Sep 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Slutty Pirates, Ponies and Princesses Unite!
In late October a few years ago I was teaching an undergraduate seminar on gender and sexu Mean Girls ,SEXPress more
Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments