Meraki

Photo Courtesy Jeramey Jannene, Flickr CC By now we’ve all taken notice of Walker’s Point’srenaissance. Everything from an e-commerce startup to a celebrity trainer-ownedgym has claimed a slice of land in the once forgotten industrial district. .. more

Jun 23, 2016 8:38 PM Around MKE

New in Walker’s Point, Meraki serves “American contemporary” dishes in an elegant setting. more

Feb 24, 2015 9:00 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

Meraki (via Facebook)

Former Blue Jacket chef Chad Meier is opening Meraki in December. Thecasual fine dining restaurant and bar at 939 S. 2nd St. will featurea small menu of modern American cuisine with global influences. Plates will belisted in order of size, not .. more

Dec 2, 2014 3:44 PM Around MKE

Although they may not be the most easily identifiable group of students, a growing minority on campuses is made up of returned war veterans.At UW-Milwaukee alone, more than 1,200 students are veterans, their spouses or their children. That ... more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

