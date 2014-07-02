RSS

Metropolitan Milwaukee Association Of Commerce

bucks.jpg.jpe

Being responsible for the entire future of NBA basketball in Milwaukee is a lot to put on the shoulders of even an outstanding young player like Jabari Parker, but, believe it or not, a lot more more

Jul 2, 2014 5:32 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

news2.jpg.jpe

Bigger class sizes, high teacher turnover, computer-based learning and “turnaround” districts won’t close the student achievement gap, according to a new report from the more

Apr 30, 2014 1:05 AM News Features

1898081_10151962210437918_984818324_n.jpg.jpe

“Almost always, the answer is: Take the money.”That’s what former Republican Assembly speaker turned voucher school lobbyist Scott more

Apr 22, 2014 10:11 PM News Features

9897175.jpg.jpe

Everybody goes a little basketball crazy during the NCAA tournament, but some of the talk around basketball in Milwaukee these days sounds more like pure lunacy. more

Apr 9, 2014 8:11 PM Taking Liberties

news1.jpg.jpe

About 50 low-wage and displaced workers took over the offices of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) last Thursday to ask the city’s business more

Jul 2, 2013 11:17 PM News Features

blogimage18672.jpe

So, has everyone caught “Let's Tear Down the Bradley Center and Build a New One” fever yet? more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

blogimage14921.jpe

As we slowly emerge from the second-worst economic crisis in American history, strong business leadership is vitally important in order to create good-paying jobs and spur economic development. Unfortunately, in Wisconsin, business leaders... more

May 24, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

blogimage3866.jpe

Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Could 157,117 voters bewrong? On Election Day, 69% of Milwaukee voters supported manda Los Angeles Times. ,News Features more

Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES