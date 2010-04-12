Mgac
Vagina Monologue Benefit
Since it debuted over a deceade and a half ago, Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues has secured its place in theatre history. Easily one of the more enduring theatrical contributions of the 1990’s, the Vagina Monologues is regularly performed all .. more
Apr 12, 2010 11:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Two By Haven
Neil Haven has had a great deal of success on both local stages lately. The irreverent puppet show staging of his Who Killed Santa? Returned for a second staging last winter. This coming week, two more of his scripts make it to the stage.At 7:3.. more
Feb 17, 2010 12:07 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
RSVP's Regrets Only
It was interesting seeing another show at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center. It had been a while . . . probably since the last time that Spiral Theatre had a show there. I was there last night to see RSVP Production’s staging of Regrets Onlya contempo.. more
May 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It’s A Guy Thing
One would be hard-pressed to conjure up a name more closely associated with the Milwaukee A Guy Thing ,Dance more
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Classical Music 1 Comments
Kumbalek/Nixon
I’m Art Kumbalek and manoh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I was Kumbalek/Nixon. ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Marquette vs. Western California
The Marquette Golden Eagles play Western California in a good old-fashioned game of basketball at the Bradley Center tonight at 7:30 p.m.,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Think You Know John McCain?
“Tensof millions of women would be at risk of losing their currentinsurance covera What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments