Michael Best

Federal Judges Order Republicans to Draw a New Legislative Map
"Once we won the verdict, the only real question was whether or not the court would demand that the redrawing process start immediately, and on a hard deadline," said Sachin Chheda of the Fair Elections Project. "They have."
Jan 31, 2017 3:35 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Republican Leaders Won’t Allow a Hearing on Redistricting Reform
State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics
Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Reforms, What Reforms?
It's not unusual for big policy reforms, such as the ones backed by Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated state Legislature, to be challenged in the court system.
Dec 5, 2012 2:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features