RSS

Michael Bloomberg

130311_ron_johnson_ap.jpg.jpe

So the question is: What do we do in a democracy when our elected officials are both so cowardly and so corrupt they refuse to represent the clear life-or-death interests of 90% of the country more

Apr 24, 2013 5:14 PM Taking Liberties

gun-recalls-do-we-need-regulation-3.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeans were shocked and saddened by two high-profile shootings of domestic abuse victims last year. In October, three women were fatally shot at the Azana Salon & Spa in Brookfield, and on Christmas Eve more

Jan 23, 2013 5:13 PM News Features

hurricane-sandy-br_2382797b.jpg.jpe

The ruin and hardship inflicted by a natural disaster can reveal truths that political propaganda tends to obscure. When Hurricane Sandy destroyed swaths of the Northeast, darkened our largest city and plunged a huge section more

Nov 4, 2012 9:04 PM News Features

blogimage19373.jpe

The first time I saw presidential candidate Barack Obama in Milwaukee... more

Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 17 Comments

blogimage16500.jpe

Hear ye, hear ye! Let it be known that in this 10th month of the first year of His Majesty King John Hickenlooper's reign, the sovereign governor of the Kingdom of Colorado handed down an edict closing the grounds of the Capitol palace to t... more

Oct 21, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

Singaporewas the world’s first major city to employ congestion pricing in 1975when Got an environmental question? Send it to: earth talk@emagazine.com. ,None more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES