Michael Caine

Going in Style is based on a 1979 caper film starring three elder statesmen, but this version features an updated and revamped plot and stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin in the lead roles. more

Apr 4, 2017 3:03 PM Film Clips

Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel star as an aging composer-conductor and filmmaker in Youth. The English-language film by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino suffers from artiness for its own sake. The best moments are spent between Caine and ... more

Jan 12, 2016 3:55 PM Film Reviews

InDecember 1951, director Cy Endfield boarded the Queen Mary for the UK with twosuitcases in hand. He never looked back. Although Endfield had not been a boxoffice hitmaker, his resume was growing and he seemed poised, if noth.. more

Nov 24, 2015 2:51 PM I Hate Hollywood

In Jem and the Holograms, a 1980s cartoon is revamped into a feature film, jettisoning the mystery-solving roles of the cartoon characters and leaving behind oodles of unimpressive music. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:46 PM Film Clips

For at least tworeasons, the Press Pass is a heavy psychological weight. First, because thissanctified lanyard gives me carte blanche to attend any and even all the filmsof the Milwaukee Film Festival if I’m so inclined (and were itspat.. more

Sep 29, 2015 2:55 AM Around MKE

Colin Firth stars in a failed attempt to adapt Mark Millar’s graphic novel Kingsman. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:47 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Christopher Nolan is a director with a commendable determination to film his movies on old-school film stock as well as an interest in folding big ideas into big Hollywood thrillers. more

Nov 12, 2014 11:38 AM Film Reviews

The best superhero comics have always dressed moral, political and social issues in bright-colored spandex... more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Taut tales of stealthy undercover agents from the Civil War through the Cold War have provided... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

"You know, Mike -- by nature, you're a cynical bastard. But when you write about wine, you always find the good stuff. Have you ever run into a wine you didn't like?"Actual quote from a recent conversation. And it's a good question. I mean,... more

Sep 21, 2010 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

Made in Milwaukee celebrates its 10th event showcasing the city’s treasures with its biggest gathering yet, a free daylong festival in Cathedral Square Park that begins with the East Town Farmers’ Market in the morning and ends with an 8:30 more

Sep 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nowadays the streets of London and any cosmopolitan metropolis are filled with professional women, but in London, 1960, Laura Quinn (Demi Moore) is nearly alone in a man�s world. She is 38, never married and determined against gnawing doubts to m.. more

Jun 2, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The Midnight Angel. ,Off the Cuff more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

