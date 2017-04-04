Michael Caine
Film Clips: April 6, 2017
Going in Style is based on a 1979 caper film starring three elder statesmen, but this version features an updated and revamped plot and stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin in the lead roles. more
Apr 4, 2017 3:03 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
'Youth' and Old Age
Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel star as an aging composer-conductor and filmmaker in Youth. The English-language film by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino suffers from artiness for its own sake. The best moments are spent between Caine and ... more
Jan 12, 2016 3:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Hollywood Blacklist and Cy Endfield
InDecember 1951, director Cy Endfield boarded the Queen Mary for the UK with twosuitcases in hand. He never looked back. Although Endfield had not been a boxoffice hitmaker, his resume was growing and he seemed poised, if noth.. more
Nov 24, 2015 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips 10.20.15
In Jem and the Holograms, a 1980s cartoon is revamped into a feature film, jettisoning the mystery-solving roles of the cartoon characters and leaving behind oodles of unimpressive music. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:46 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Scenes From The 1st Weekend of the 7th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival
For at least tworeasons, the Press Pass is a heavy psychological weight. First, because thissanctified lanyard gives me carte blanche to attend any and even all the filmsof the Milwaukee Film Festival if I’m so inclined (and were itspat.. more
Sep 29, 2015 2:55 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
‘Kingsman’: Homage or parody?
Colin Firth stars in a failed attempt to adapt Mark Millar’s graphic novel Kingsman. more
Feb 17, 2015 9:47 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews 1 Comments
Interstellar
Christopher Nolan is a director with a commendable determination to film his movies on old-school film stock as well as an interest in folding big ideas into big Hollywood thrillers. more
Nov 12, 2014 11:38 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Dark Knight Rises
The best superhero comics have always dressed moral, political and social issues in bright-colored spandex... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Nothing Beats a Great Spy Film
Taut tales of stealthy undercover agents from the Civil War through the Cold War have provided... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Greatest Misses
"You know, Mike -- by nature, you're a cynical bastard. But when you write about wine, you always find the good stuff. Have you ever run into a wine you didn't like?"Actual quote from a recent conversation. And it's a good question. I mean,... more
Sep 21, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Made in Milwaukee featuring the MIM Fashion Show & musical guests
Made in Milwaukee celebrates its 10th event showcasing the city’s treasures with its biggest gathering yet, a free daylong festival in Cathedral Square Park that begins with the East Town Farmers’ Market in the morning and ends with an 8:30 more
Sep 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Demi Moore's Flawless
Nowadays the streets of London and any cosmopolitan metropolis are filled with professional women, but in London, 1960, Laura Quinn (Demi Moore) is nearly alone in a man�s world. She is 38, never married and determined against gnawing doubts to m.. more
Jun 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Women Leading the Way
The Midnight Angel. ,Off the Cuff more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff