RSS

Michael Mann

ihatehollywood_blackhat.jpg.jpe

With the recent hacking of Sony by North Korea (or whoever),cyber security is a headline issue. The Sony incident is a reminder that theoperating systems for civilization depend on digital technology and arevulnerable to intrusion. Firewalls ar.. more

Jan 15, 2015 9:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

filmclips_blackhat.jpg.jpe

In Michael Mann’s Blackhat Chris Hemsworth portrays Nicholas Hathaway, a legendary hacker who is serving a prison term when he is offered his freedom in exchange for catching a cyber-criminal (known as a blackhat) wanted by the U.S. governm... more

Jan 15, 2015 4:00 PM Film Clips

 Tsunamis,draughts, super storms, forest fires—enough disasters “of the century” to filla millennium were packed into the past 10 years. The problems of the naturalworld have become as vexing as the biblical plagues of.. more

Jan 2, 2014 4:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11153.jpe

Since the mid-’90s, Seattle’s Damien Jurado has been recording pretty songs about ugly emotions, sung in a husky voice that suits his blunt lyrics. After a series of buzzed-about cassette-only releases in the ’90s, he cemented his reputa more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9828.jpe

The Who returned to the stage in grand fashion last week as a highly publicized Super Bowl halftime show, though the group’s rigid performance certainly won’t supplant memories of their heyday. The Milwaukee Who cover band Tales From more

Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Protecting our own kind, humanity, against monsters is an age-old theme in literature. It’s the story of Beowulf and of the Hannibal Lecter series. In the former, the monster Grendel was plainly not one of us. In novelist Thomas Harris’ Lecter st.. more

Sep 23, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4338.jpe

San Francisco-based director Jonathan Moscone teamed up with the Milwaukee Repertory Theat Eurydice ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3954.jpe

First Stage's adaptation of Lois Lowry's Gossamer begins with a waif-like girl engaged in Gossamer ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES