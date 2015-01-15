Michael Mann
Blackhat
With the recent hacking of Sony by North Korea (or whoever),cyber security is a headline issue. The Sony incident is a reminder that theoperating systems for civilization depend on digital technology and arevulnerable to intrusion. Firewalls ar.. more
Jan 15, 2015 9:50 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Blackhat
In Michael Mann’s Blackhat Chris Hemsworth portrays Nicholas Hathaway, a legendary hacker who is serving a prison term when he is offered his freedom in exchange for catching a cyber-criminal (known as a blackhat) wanted by the U.S. governm... more
Jan 15, 2015 4:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Greedy Lying Bastards
Tsunamis,draughts, super storms, forest fires—enough disasters “of the century” to filla millennium were packed into the past 10 years. The problems of the naturalworld have become as vexing as the biblical plagues of.. more
Jan 2, 2014 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Damien Jurado w/ Kay Kay and His Weathered Underground and Conrad Plymouth
Since the mid-’90s, Seattle’s Damien Jurado has been recording pretty songs about ugly emotions, sung in a husky voice that suits his blunt lyrics. After a series of buzzed-about cassette-only releases in the ’90s, he cemented his reputa more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Substitute: Tales From The Who w/ Kinda Kinks
The Who returned to the stage in grand fashion last week as a highly publicized Super Bowl halftime show, though the group’s rigid performance certainly won’t supplant memories of their heyday. The Milwaukee Who cover band Tales From more
Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hannibal Lecter Collection
Protecting our own kind, humanity, against monsters is an age-old theme in literature. It’s the story of Beowulf and of the Hannibal Lecter series. In the former, the monster Grendel was plainly not one of us. In novelist Thomas Harris’ Lecter st.. more
Sep 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Eurydice
San Francisco-based director Jonathan Moscone teamed up with the Milwaukee Repertory Theat Eurydice ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gossamer
First Stage's adaptation of Lois Lowry's Gossamer begins with a waif-like girl engaged in Gossamer ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee